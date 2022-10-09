Fast News

Powerful blast damages road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, hitting a crucial supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine, as fighting enters its 228th day.

A view shows a building damaged allegedly by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, on October 7, 2022. (Reuters Archive)

Sunday, October 9, 2022

At least 17 killed in Zaporizhzhia city shelling –– local official

At least 17 people have been killed in an overnight shelling in Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeast Ukraine, local official Anatoliy Kurtev said.

"As a result of an overnight missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, apartment buildings and roads in a residential area of the city have been damaged," Kurtev, the secretary of the city’s administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"At this time, 17 people are known to have died." Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Ukraine armed forces reported dozens killed or wounded in the shelling.

Russian divers to inspect damage to blast-hit Crimea bridge

Russian divers will examine the damage caused by a powerful blast on Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea that hit a prestigious symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and a key supply route to forces battling in southern Ukraine.

Saturday's explosion on the bridge over the Kerch Strait, for which Russia did not immediately assign blame, prompted gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no claim of responsibility.

Russian news agencies quoted Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as saying the divers would conduct a more detailed survey above the waterline expected to be complete by day's end.

"The situation is manageable - it's unpleasant, but not fatal," Crimea's Russian governor, Sergei Aksyonov, told reporters. "Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge."

Ukraine troops involved in tough fighting around key eastern town –– Zelenskyy

Ukrainian troops are involved in very tough fighting near the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to take, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in video address.

Although Ukrainian troops have recaptured thousands of square kilometres of land in recent offensives in the east and south, officials say progress is likely to slow once Kiev's forces meet more determined resistance.

Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize Bakhmut, which sits on a main road leading to the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Both are situated in the industrial Donbass region, which Moscow has yet to fully capture.

"We are holding our positions in the Donbass, in particular in the Bakhmut direction, where it is very, very difficult now, very tough fighting," said Zelenskyy.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies