Kiev receives a major boost as the European Union backs candidate status for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian offensive, which is now in its 115th day.

Ukraine routinely denies carrying out any attacks on the two regions that comprise the Donbass, the self-styled Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, where separatists seized large swaths of land in 2014. (Reuters Archive)

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Shelling traps '77 miners' in Donetsk region

Shelling has trapped 77 miners in a coal mine in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine after power to the mine was cut off, Russia's state RIA news agency has reported.

"As a result of shelling by (Ukrainian forces), power to the Zasyadko mine in Donetsk was cut off, 77 miners remain underground," RIA said on Saturday, citing the Russian-backed separatist region's territorial defence.

The report was not immediately verified and there was no immediate reaction from Kiev.

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine drop

Russian gas producer Gazprom has said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen down to 41.4 million cubic metres (mcm) from 41.9 mcm a day before.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

UK: Russia renews bid to advance south of Ukraine’s Izium

Russia has probably renewed its efforts to advance south of Ukraine's eastern city of Izium in the last 48 hours, Britain's defence ministry has said.

Its goal is to penetrate deeper into the Donetsk region and envelope the pocket around the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk from the north, it said on Twitter on Saturday.

If trapped Ukrainian civilians do not take up an offer of leaving via a corridor, Russia is likely to claim justification in making less of a distinction between them and any Ukrainian military targets in the area, the ministry added.

Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol’s horror

A celebrated Ukrainian medic has been freed by Russian forces, three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city.

Yuliia Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira, a nickname she chose in the World of Warcraft video game. Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s efforts over two weeks to save the wounded, including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.

She transferred the clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, one of whom fled with it embedded in a tampon on March 15.

Russian TV airs two US vets' video captured in Ukraine

Russian state television showed the video of two US military veterans who went missing last week while fighting in Ukraine, confirming that the men were taken captive and raising fears about their fate.

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, both from Alabama, were believed to be the first Americans captured by Russian forces since the beginning of the conflict on February 24.

RT, which broadcasts in English, said they were being held by Russian-backed separatist forces in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian imports may drop by 30 percent

Russian imports may drop by 30 percent this year but will not dwindle to zero, Tass news agency reported Alexei Kudrin, a former finance minister who now heads the state Audit Chamber, as saying.

It did not give more details. Last week a global banking industry lobby group predicted that Western sanctions would cut Russian imports by 28 percent in 2022.

