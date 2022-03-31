Fast News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his army is getting ready for further fighting in the east, where pro-Moscow separatists claim significant territorial gains as the conflict enters its 36th day.

Ankara is open to becoming a guarantor country for the peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, President Erdogan says. (Reuters)

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Erdogan aims to bring Ukrainian, Russian leaders together

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is determined to hold talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin and bring them together to end the conflict.

He also spoke on Türkiye’s possible role as one of the guarantor states for Ukrainian security, saying Ankara is open to becoming a guarantor country, while the details should be clarified.

Türkiye continues opposition to sanctioning Russia — and instead prioritises standing against Russia's military moves and continuing with the dialogue, Erdogan added.

UK sanctions Russian 'propagandists and state media'

The UK has announced new sanctions against "Russian propagandists and state media", targeting two Kremlin-funded media organisations and a well-known presenter.

"Britain has helped lead the world in exposing Kremlin disinformation, and this latest batch of sanctions hits the shameless propagandists who push out (Vladimir) Putin's fake news and narratives," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

Britain hit TV-Novosti, which owns the global television channel RT — formerly Russia Today — and Rossiya Segodnya, which controls the news agency Sputnik. London also targeted Sergey Brilyov, a famous TV anchor at Rossiya.

Putin said timing premature for Ukraine ceasefire: Draghi

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi that conditions are not mature yet for a ceasefire in Ukraine, Draghi has told a news conference when asked about a telephone call with Putin the previous day.

Draghi also said Putin told him that current gas contracts remained in force and that European firms will continue to pay in euros and dollars.

"What I understood, but I may be wrong, is that the conversion of the payment...is an internal matter of the Russian Federation," Draghi said.

Norway prime minister speaks with Vladimir Putin

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere has held an hour-long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Norwegian prime minister's office has said in a statement.

"I asked the president urgently to end the war in Ukraine, pull out Russian troops and secure humanitarian access," Stoere said.

"We have very limited expectations of what could be achieved, but nothing should be left untried in the situation we are now in," he said.

Kremlin: Foreign gas customers to buy roubles for currency set in contracts

Customers from "unfriendly" countries will have to buy roubles for the currency stipulated in their contracts for subsequent Russian gas purchases, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

Peskov said Gazprombank could be involved in the gas-for-roubles buying scheme, adding that the details of the scheme could be disclosed later on Thursday.

Georgia: 'Unacceptable' for breakaway region to vote on joining Russia

Georgia has said plans by the Russian-backed breakaway region of South Ossetia to hold a referendum on joining Russia were unacceptable, while the Kremlin stressed no action had been taken to make that happen.

Moscow recognised the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent after fighting in 2008. It stationed thousands of troops in both regions and has provided them with extensive financial support.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani was quoted by TASS news agency as saying: "Of course talk of holding any kind of referendum (in South Ossetia) is unacceptable...when this territory in Georgia is occupied."

Stop all trade with Russia: Zelenskyy to Dutch parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the Dutch parliament for weapons, reconstruction aid and a halt to all business with Russia.

"Stronger sanctions are needed so that Russia doesn't have a chance to pursue this war further in Europe," he told lawmakers via video link. "Stop all trade with Russia."

Zelenskyy, the first foreign head of state to address a plenary session of the 150-member Dutch lower house of representatives, said the Netherlands must "be prepared to stop the energy from Russia so that you do not pay billions for the war".

Ukraine President asks Australia for armoured vehicles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed directly to Australian lawmakers for more help against Russia, including armoured vehicles and tougher sanctions. He also called for Russian vessels to be banned from international ports.

“We need more sanctions against Russia, powerful sanctions until they stop blackmailing other countries with their nuclear missiles,” Zelenskyy said in a video address through an interpreter.

He specifically asked for Australian-manufactured Bushmaster four-wheel-drive armoured vehicles. “You have very good armed personnel vehicles, Bushmasters, that could help Ukraine substantially, and other pieces of equipment,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy: Others may be emboldened if Russia not punished

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told Australia's parliament that Russia must be held accountable for past wrongs, warning that a failure to punish Moscow may encourage other countries to wage "war against their neighbours".

Zelenskyy suggested that years of failure to rein in the global power had emboldened Moscow.

"If we don't stop Russia now, if we don't hold Russia accountable, then some other countries of the world who are looking forward to a similar war against their neighbours will decide that such things are possible for them as well," Zelenskyy said in the video address.

Türkiye willing to host high-level Ukraine-Russia meeting

Ukraine and Russia could hold a high-level meeting in a week or two, Türkiye's foreign minister has said, as Ankara leads efforts to end the ongoing conflict through diplomacy.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told private news channel A Haber that Türkiye would like to host the meeting at the level of foreign ministers or heads of state. Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia held the first face-to-face talks in more than two weeks in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Moscow would not refuse a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba but any talks between them would need to be substantive, RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

Separatists declare significant gains in Ukraine's east

Pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine have said they control almost all of the Luhansk region and more than half of the Donetsk region, after Moscow made these territories its primary military goal.

"As of the morning of March 31, 2022, more than 90 percent of the territory of the People's Republic of Luhansk has been liberated," the foreign ministry of the self-proclaimed republic said on Telegram.

A day earlier, leader of the Donetsk separatists Denis Pushilin told TASS news agency that "around 55 to 60 percent" of the region's territory was under Russian control.

ICRC says ready to lead evacuations from Mariupol, deliver aid

Teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross are on their way to the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol with aid supplies and stand ready to evacuate civilians, it has said.

Ewan Watson, ICRC spokesperson, said Ukraine and Russia must agree on the exact terms of the operation, which is planned for Friday, adding that "tens of thousands" of lives depend on its success.

"For logistics and security reasons, we’ll be ready to lead the safe passage operation tomorrow, Friday, provided all the parties agree to the exact terms, including the route, the start time, and the duration," Watson told Reuters in Geneva.

17,500 Russian troops killed, Ukraine claims

Some 17,500 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 135 Russian planes, 131 helicopters, 614 tanks, 1,735 armoured vehicles, 83 unmanned aerial vehicles, 75 fuel tankers, and seven boats, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. At least 96 rocket launcher systems and 54 air defence systems have also been destroyed, it added.

Convoy of buses on its way to Mariupol: Ukraine

A convoy of Ukrainian buses has set out for the southern port city of Mariupol to try to deliver humanitarian supplies and bring out trapped civilians, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

She said 45 buses were on their way to Mariupol after the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed Russia had agreed to open a safe corridor. The Russian military said it committed to a local ceasefire along the route from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia.

Nearly 5,000 people have been killed, the mayor's office has estimated, and about 170,000 people remain trapped amid ruins without food, heat, power or running water. Many more have fled. The city had a population of over 400,000 before the attacks.

UK spy chief says Russian soldiers disobey orders in Ukraine

Demoralised Russian soldiers in Ukraine were refusing to carry out orders and sabotaging their own equipment — and had accidentally shot down their own aircraft, a UK intelligence chief has said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently “massively misjudged” the operation, Jeremy Fleming, who heads the GCHQ electronic spy agency, also said in a speech in the Australian capital Canberra.

"It’s clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people. He underestimated the strength of the coalition his actions would galvanise. He underplayed the economic consequences of the sanctions regime, and he overestimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory,” Fleming said.

We’ve seen Russian soldiers, short of weapons and morale, refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft Jeremy Fleming, head of GCHQ electronic spy agency

UK military intelligence: Russian strikes continue in Chernihiv

Russian shelling and missile strikes have continued in Chernihiv despite Russia indicating an intended reduction of military activity around the area, British military intelligence has said.

Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kiev despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

EBRD: Conflict to hammer Russia, Ukraine economies

The economies of Russia and Ukraine will contract by 10 percent and 20 percent, respectively, this year as the conflict causes "the greatest supply shock" for 50 years, the European development bank (EBRD) has said.

Before Russia attacked its neighbour on February 24, the London-based European Bank for Reconstruction and Development had been pencilling in growth of 3.5 percent for Ukraine and 3.0 percent for Russia.

The EBRD, issuing emergency forecasts, said it was the first international financial institution to update its guidance since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine last month.

Russia against US, NATO military presence near Afghanistan

Russia considers the presence of any United States or NATO military infrastructure in countries bordering Afghanistan unacceptable, the TASS news agency has cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

IMF: Russia sanctions threaten dollar dominance

Financial sanctions imposed on Russia threaten to gradually dilute the dominance of the US dollar and could result in a more fragmented international monetary system, Gita Gopinath, IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, has told The Financial Times.

"The dollar would remain the major global currency even in that landscape but fragmentation at a smaller level is certainly quite possible," Gopinath told the newspaper, adding that some countries are already renegotiating the currency in which they get paid for trade.

She said the conflict will also spur the adoption of digital finance, from cryptocurrencies to stable coins and central bank digital currencies.

Ukraine recalls ambassadors to Georgia, Morocco

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recalled Ukraine's ambassadors to Georgia and Morocco, suggesting they hadn't done enough to persuade those countries to support Ukraine and punish Russia for the offensive.

"With all due respect, if there won't be weapons, won't be sanctions, won't be restrictions for Russian business, then please look for other work," Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation. "I am waiting for concrete results in the coming days from the work of our representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa."

Zelenskyy also said he was expecting results from Ukraine's military attaches in embassies abroad, saying "the diplomatic front is one of the key fronts" in Ukraine's battle against Russia.

Ukraine, Russia talks resume on Friday by video

The talks between Ukraine and Russia for a possible peace agreement will resume on Friday by video, according to the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

David Arakhamia is a member of the Ukrainian delegation who also leads the governing party's group in parliament. The delegations met in person on Tuesday in Istanbul, after two weeks of the meeting by video, and the faint outlines of a possible peace agreement seemed to emerge.

The Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral, "dropping its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded", in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations. Russian diplomats responded positively to Ukraine's proposal.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies