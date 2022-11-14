Fast News

Fierce fighting between Ukraine and Russia continues in eastern parts of the country, and Kiev accuses Moscow of targeting energy infrastructure before retreating from the western bank of the Dnipro river as the conflict enters its 265th day.

A Ukrainian serviceman reacts as a self-propelled artillery vehicle fires near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Archive)

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution on Monday calling for Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine over Moscow's attack on its neighbour in February.

The resolution passed by the 193-member world body also demands Russia be held accountable for any violations of international law in or against Ukraine.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the General Assembly before the vote that the provisions of the resolution are "legally null and void" as he urged countries to vote against it.

Ninety-four countries, including Türkiye, voted in favour of the resolution, while 14 voted against and 73 abstained. Russia, China, Iran, and Syria were among the member states that opposed the resolution. Not all member states voted.

For live updates from Monday (November 14), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies