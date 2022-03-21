Fast News

With the Russian offensive in Ukraine entering its 26th day, Moscow's forces use long-range missiles at cities and military bases and Ukrainian forces try to sever their supply lines.

The "ammonia leakage" was from the Sumykhimprom facility, which produces fertilisers. (Reuters Archive)

Monday, March 21, 2022

Ammonia leak contaminates area in east Ukraine

Residents of the northern Ukrainian town of Novoselytsya should seek shelter after an ammonia leak at a nearby chemical factory, officials have warned, as intense fighting with Russian forces in the area continues.

Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said there had been an "ammonia leakage" at the Sumykhimprom facility, affecting an area within 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) of the plant, which produces fertilisers. He didn’t say what caused the leak.

The extent of the incident was not immediately clear, but residents were told to seek refuge in basements or on lower levels of buildings to avoid exposure.

At least six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine's Kiev

At least six people were killed in an overnight bombing on a shopping centre in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, an AFP journalist has said.

Six bodies were laid out in front of the "Retroville" shopping mall in the northwest of Kiev, according to the journalist.

The building had been hit by a powerful blast that pulverised vehicles in its car park and left a crater several metres wide.

Ukraine says talks with Russia on cease-fire to continue

Negotiations on a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia are set to continue online, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mykhailo Mykhailovych Podolyak, has said.

He added that intensive efforts were being made to reach an agreement.

Russia and Ukraine peace talks currently hinge on a ceasefire, Russian troop withdrawal and security guarantees for Ukraine that could see Kiev remain out of NATO.



Russia to open humanitarian corridors from Mariupol

Russia’s Defence Ministry has announced that humanitarian aid corridors will be opened from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to the east and west.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Centre for Defence Management, made evaluations about the humanitarian aid corridors in Ukraine and said that civilians would be allowed to leave as of 0700 GMT (10AM Moscow time).

Mizintsev called on the parties to the cease-fire to comply with the decision starting at 0630 GMT (0930AM).

New Zealand to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military assistance

New Zealand is set to provide Ukraine with a further $3.46 million (NZ$5 million) in funds and non-lethal military assistance including some surplus equipment, bringing New Zealand's total assistance to Ukraine to NZ$11 million.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the money would be primarily directed to a NATO Trust Fund that provides fuel, rations, communication equipment and first aid kits to support Ukraine as it battles Russian forces. The New Zealand Defence Force will provide tactical equipment as well.

"We consider what is happening in Ukraine as a massive disruption to the international rules-based order and because of that it impacts all of us and that's why we have taken these extraordinary measures," Ardern told a news conference.

The Ukrainian banking system remains stable and debt payments are viable in the short term but the Russian onslaught could plunge Ukraine into a devastating recession, IMF estimates.



Ukraine says no question of surrendering city of Mariupol

There is no question of Ukraine giving up the city of Mariupol and laying down arms, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

"There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this," she told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda. "I wrote: 'Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open the corridor.'"

Russia demanded Ukrainian forces lay down their arms in the besieged eastern port city. Mariupol residents were given until 5 am Monday to respond to the offer, which included them raising a white flag. Russia didn't say what action it would take if the offer was rejected.

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

US President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland to discuss the international response to "the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said .

Biden's Poland trip will come a day after he meets in Brussels with NATO allies, G7 Leaders and European Union leaders to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine after Russia's offensive, the White House said.

On Friday, Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda.

