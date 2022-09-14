Fast News

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits the recently retaken eastern city of Izyum on the 203rd day of the conflict and the Kremlin reiterates that Kiev's ambitions to join NATO presents a threat to Russia's security.

On a visit to Izyum, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has greeted soldiers and thanked them for their efforts in retaking the area from Russian forces. ()

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits recently retaken, devastated city

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the east Ukraine city of Izyum, the military has said, one of the largest cities recently recaptured from Russia by Kiev's army in a lightning counter-offensive.

The Ukrainian military said in a statement on social media Zelenskyy and military officials "took part" in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the captured city which was key for Russia's ambitions to capture the Donbass region.

Russian forces left the city last week as Ukraine pressed forward in the sweeping counteroffensive that has reclaimed vast swaths of territory in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region in a matter of days. Much of Izyum has been devastated. Apartment buildings are blackened by fire and pockmarked by artillery strikes.

Kremlin: Ukraine's NATO ambitions remain threat to Russia

The Kremlin has said Ukraine's ongoing ambitions to join the Western NATO military alliance presents a threat to Russia's security, highlighting the necessity for Russia to conduct what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the idea of Ukraine joining NATO was "the main threat" to Russia which "emphasises the relevance and urgent need to ensure our security and our national interests".

Before Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, Moscow was demanding legal guarantees that Ukraine never be admitted to the military alliance.

EU chief von der Leyen to visit Ukraine to stress support

European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen has announced a visit to Kiev to show the bloc’s support for Ukraine as it fights back against Russian forces.

Dressed in the colours of Ukraine, von der Leyen said in her State of the European Union address that the bloc would come to the aid of Ukraine by opening its seamless single market more to Ukrainian products and said she would "discuss all this with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy."

Von der Leyen's trip symbolises the EU's increasing opposition to Russia's actions, which she called an attack of “autocracy against democracy," pushed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The European Union is not complete without Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Western Balkan countries, she said.

Five more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye

Five more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an Ankara-brokered agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted in February.

Since the first vessel sailed under the deal on August 1, more than 120 ships have carried over 2.5 million tonnes of agricultural products through the grain corridor.

Kremlin: EU not the only region that can buy Russian gas

The Kremlin has played down the impact of lost gas sales to Europe on Russia's economy and said there are plenty of other countries that want to buy Russia's energy resources.

"Europe is not the only consumer of natural gas and not the only continent that needs natural gas," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call.

"There are regions developing at a much faster pace ... they can compensate for the (reduced) demand for (Russian) gas in Europe," he said.

New frontline in Ukraine is close to Luhansk separatist 'border'

The frontline in eastern Ukraine is approaching the borders of territory claimed by the separatist so-called Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), a senior Russian-backed LPR military commander has told the TASS news agency.

Russian forces have seized control of the entire Luhansk — one of two regions that make up Ukraine's eastern Donbass region — since first entering Ukraine on February 24 with a stated aim of wresting the entire Donbass from Kiev's control.

But a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive over the last week has driven Russian forces back and is bringing the new frontline closer to the LPR's self-proclaimed borders, commander Andrey Marochko has said.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen addressing EU parliament



- Putin will fail, Europe will prevail

- Europe's solidarity with Ukraine remains unshakeable

- EU to assign $99M to help rebuild schools in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/rHOriQovCY — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 14, 2022

Ukraine now on offensive in both south and east

Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all territory occupied by Russian forces after driving them back in a speedy counter-offensive in the northeast, a goal US President Joe Biden said would be "a long haul" to achieve.

In his address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said around 8,000 square km have been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month, apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the full scope of battlefield successes claimed by Ukraine.

Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the six-month war, Biden said it was hard to tell. "It's clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul."

For live updates from Tuesday (September 13), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies