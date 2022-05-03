Fast News

Russia begins a new round of attacks on the port of Odesa - now in its 69th day - as the US warned that Moscow is preparing formally to annex Ukraine's strategic Black Sea region in the east.

RPG shells lie in the hall of a destroyed school in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP)

EU hopes to pass new Russian sanctions

The European Union hopes to pass the sixth round of sanctions against Russia at the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, the bloc's chief diplomat said.

Borrell, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Council meetings, said he hopes the EU will be able to take "measures to significantly limit these imports" but conceded so far there is no agreement from all the members.

"But I am confident that, at least with regard to oil imports, this agreement will be possible between now and the next Council meeting," he added.

Borrell: More Russian banks will be pushed out of SWIFT

A fresh European Union sanctions package over Russia's offensive on Ukraine is set to include "more Russian banks" being pushed out of the global SWIFT network, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said Monday.

"In the banking sector, there will be more Russian banks that will leave SWIFT," the global banking communications system, Borrell said during a visit to Panama.

Russia: Over 11,500 people evacuated

More than 11,500 people, including 1,847 children, were transported from Ukraine into Russia on Monday without the participation of Kiev's authorities, Russia's defence ministry said.

That number includes evacuations from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, which Russia recognised as independent just before launching its February 24th attack.

Russia says the people have been evacuated on their own request, while Ukraine has said Moscow has forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia since the beginning of the conflict.

Ukraine has 'adequate stock of international reserves'

Foreign financial aid will ensure the stability of Ukraine's central bank reserves as the country deals with the economic shock from the Russian atrocities, central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said.

The central bank's international reserves fell to $26.8 billion as of beginning of May from $28.1 billion a month earlier.

"We have an adequate stock of international reserves, despite the ... government's fulfilments of all its foreign debt obligations," Shevchenko wrote on the NV Business media portal.

"With sufficient international financial assistance, we will be able to maintain reserves at the proper level and even increase them."

