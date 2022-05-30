Fast News

Russian troops push deeper into Severodonetsk , a key eastern Ukrainian city, and fight street by street with Kiev’s forces there, as fighting in the European country enters its 97th day.

Smoke rises in the city of Severodonetsk during heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops in eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass. (AFP)

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

EU agrees ban on 'more than 2/3' of Russian oil imports

European Union leaders have reached a compromise to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of sanctions that was blocked by Hungary.

The watered-down embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline.

EU Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, "cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine. Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war."

European Union leaders agreed to send Ukraine $9.7 billion to support its economy in the face of Russia's assault, Michel announced.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies