Ukraine's Donbass region, focus of recent Russian offensives, has been destroyed, President Zelenskyy says, while some of the world's richest countries pledge to bolster Kiev with billions of dollars as fighting enters its 86th day.

Firefighters clear rubble at a destroyed cultural centre, used as a humanitarian aid centre, hit by an air strike, in Derhachi, near Kharkiv. (AFP)

Friday, May 20, 2022

EU exploring ways to use Russian oligarchs' frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

The European Union is looking into ways of using the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

The commission proposed on Wednesday a multi-billion dollar loan to Ukraine to keep the country going as it struggles to fend off the Russian assault and wants to set up a reconstruction facility after the assault.

"Our lawyers are working intensively on finding possible ways of using frozen assets of the oligarchs for the rebuilding of Ukraine. "I think Russia should also make its contribution," she told ZDF television.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies