Separatists in eastern Ukraine claim that most of Sievierodonetsk is controlled by Russia amid President Zelenskyy’s visit in show of support for the heavy hit Mykolaiv as fierce fighting enters into 116th day.

A day earlier, officials said fierce battles were taking place in settlements outside Sievierodonetsk, which they say is mostly, but not entirely, under Russian control. (AP)

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Ukraine 'repulsed' Russian attacks near Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian troops have repulsed Russian attacks on villages near the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where the two armies have fought bloody battles for weeks, Kiev's armed forces said.

"Our units repulsed the assault in the area of Toshkivka," the Ukrainian army said on Facebook. "The enemy has retreated and is regrouping."

It said Russian forces were "storming" towards the village of Orikhove, but that it had "successfully repulsed" an assault near the village.

Ukraine: Russian troops to advance towards Kharkiv

The situation north of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is quite difficult as Russian forces have been trying to get closer to shell the city again, an official at Ukraine's interior ministry said.

"Russia is trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city," Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the interior minister, told Ukraine's national television.

Zelenskyy vows to retake south after visiting frontlines

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that his forces "will not give away the south to anyone" after his first visit to the southern frontline.

Making a rare trip outside Kiev, where he is based for security reasons, Zelenskyy travelled to the hold-out Black Sea city of Mykolaiv and visited troops nearby and in the neighbouring Odessa region for the first time since Russia's attacks began.

"We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe," he said in a video posted on Telegram as he made his way back to Kiev.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns the Ukraine conflict could last for years pic.twitter.com/rW4eR4Bfkn — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 19, 2022

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine slightly up

Russian gas producer Gazprom has said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen up at 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday from 41.4 mcm on Saturday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

NATO: Conflict between Russia, Ukraine could last years

Russia's attacks in Ukraine could last years, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a German weekly newspaper, adding that the supply of state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would increase the chance of liberating the Donbass region from Russian control.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Stoltenberg told Bild am Sonntag. "Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

A NATO summit in Madrid later this month is expected to agree on an assistance package for Ukraine that will help the country with the move from old Soviet-era weaponry to NATO standard gear, Stoltenberg said earlier this week.

