Ukraine faces new turmoil with President Zelenskyy announcing sacking of his top two law enforcement officials, in the government's most serious shakeup since Russia launched its assault, now in its 145th day.

Moscow announces it would step up its military operations and Ukraine accuses Russia of installing missile launchers at Europe's largest nuclear plant. (Reuters)

Monday, July 18, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians won't accept Canada's turbine decision

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he had told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Ukrainians would never accept Canada's decision to return a gas turbine intended for a Russian pipeline because it would encourage more sanctions violations.

Zelenskyy said in his video address that he had talked to Trudeau earlier and thanked him for his support. "However I stressed separately that Ukrainians will never accept Canada's decision regarding the Nord Stream turbine," he said. Handing it to Germany violated sanctions, he added.

Trudeau said on Wednesday that it was a "very difficult decision" to grant an exemption from sanctions imposed on Russia for the return of the repaired turbine, needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

But Zelenskyy, echoing earlier remarks by other Ukrainian officials, said Russia was engaging in blackmail with gas. "If there is one violation now, it is only a matter of time before there will be others," he said.

