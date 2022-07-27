Fast News

Russia continues to target Ukraine’s southern Black Sea regions of Odessa and Mykolaiv with air strikes, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure with missiles, says Kiev as the conflict continues on 154th day.

The Russian state-controlled energy giant announced on Monday that it would carry out the reduction citing equipment repairs, further raising fears that Russia could cut off gas completely. (AP)

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Russia cuts gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity

Russia’s Gazprom has halved the amount of natural gas flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe to 20 percent of capacity.

It’s the latest reduction to Nord Stream 1 that Russia has blamed on technical problems, but European countries call a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian state-controlled energy giant announced on Monday that it would carry out the reduction citing equipment repairs, further raising fears that Russia could cut off gas completely.

European court upholds ban on Russia's RT France

A European court has upheld a broadcast ban imposed on Russian news channel RT France, leading the Kremlin to say it would further hinder the work of Western media working in Russia.

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg threw out an appeal from state-owned outlet RT against the ban, which the EU imposed in March as part of EU sanctions slapped on Moscow over its attacks on Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that its decision was based on the sanctions being temporary and found that they were "appropriate and necessary to the aims pursued" given the "extra ordinary context".

Russia cuts gas supplies to make winter harsh for Europe — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was deliberately cutting supplies of natural gas to impose “price terror” against Europe, and he called for more sanctions on Moscow.

“Using Gazprom, Moscow is doing all it can to make this coming winter as harsh as possible for the European countries. Terror must be answered — impose sanctions,” he said in a video address.

US Yellen discusses price cap on Russian oil with UK's Zahawi

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has highlighted a proposed price cap on Russian oil on a phone call with British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi, a move to reduce the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global energy prices.

Both discussed the need to continue to accelerate budgetary support for Ukraine, and opportunities to build on sanctions imposed on Russia, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

Bridge closed in Russia-held Kherson after HIMARS shelling

Authorities in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson have closed the city's only bridge across the Dnieper river after it came under fire from US-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).

The Antonovsky bridge has been closed for civilians but its structural integrity has not suffered from the shelling, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed city administration, told Interfax.

Separately, TASS quoted the official saying that HIMARS had targeted the bridge.

Russia continues to target Ukraine’s southern Black Sea regions of Odessa and Mykolaiv with air strikes, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure with missiles, says Kiev as the conflict continues on 154th day



Follow our live updates: 👇 pic.twitter.com/6zQP5HLyHK — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 27, 2022

For live updates from Tuesday (July 26), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies