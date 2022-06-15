Fast News

Ukraine ignores Russian ultimatum to surrender eastern city of Sievierodonetsk as US announces more weapons for Kiev, with the armed conflict now raging on its 113th day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-calibre gun Caesar towards Russian positions at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass. (AFP)

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Two US nationals feared captured in eastern Ukraine

Two US citizens who travelled to Ukraine as volunteer fighters against Russian forces have been missing for a week and are feared captured, their family members said.

Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, were last in contact with their families on June 8 and did not return from fighting around the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.

The Telegraph, which first reported their disappearances, quoted an unnamed fellow fighter who said the two men were captured after running into a larger Russian force during a June 9 battle northeast of Kharkiv.

If the pair have been captured, they would be the first confirmed US nationals to have been captured in the armed conflict that began on February 24.

Alexander Drueke (L) and Andy Huynh, both US military veterans who had been living in Alabama, lost contact with their families after combat in Ukraine [Courtesy: WAAY-TV] (WAAY-TV)

German, French, Italian leaders expected in Kiev to signal solidarity

The leaders of the European Union's three biggest countries, Germany, France and Italy, are expected in Kiev on Thursday to show their backing for Ukraine as it struggles to withstand a relentless Russian assault.

The visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has taken weeks to organise with the three men looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the Russian offensive.

The expected trip, which has not been announced for security reasons, comes a day before the European Commission is due to make a recommendation on Ukraine's status as an EU candidate, something the biggest European nations have been lukewarm about.

Source: AFP