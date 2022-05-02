Fast News

US pledges continued support for Ukraine as fighting – now in its 68th day – stretches along a broad front in southern and eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.

Residents walk in the city of Mariupol as the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) servicemen guard an area. (AFP)

Monday, May 2, 2022

Evacuation of civilians begins from Ukrainian steel plant

Ukrainian civilians holed up inside a steel plant in Mariupol under siege by Russian forces nearly two months began evacuating over the weekend and people sheltering elsewhere in the city were to leave, local officials said.

Video posted online by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children climbing over a steep pile of rubble from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant and eventually boarding a bus.

More than 100 civilians were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Türkiye's president to 'most probably' have meeting with Putin this week

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he will "most probably" have a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week.

Türkiye's capital Ankara or Istanbul "would be the solution point for steps to be taken" to ease tension in eastern Ukraine, Erdogan told reporters after offering Eid prayers in Istanbul.

Quarter of Russia troops in Ukraine “combat ineffective - British military

The British military believes more than a quarter of all troops Russia deployed for its war in Ukraine are now “combat ineffective.”

The comment came as part of a daily briefing on Twitter the British Defense Ministry has offered about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The British military believes Russia committed over 120 so-called “battalion tactical groups” into the war since February, which represents 65 percent of all of Moscow’s combat strength.

Ukraine may lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain - Zelenskyy

Ukraine could lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain due to Russia's blockade of its Black Sea ports, triggering a food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia and Africa, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Russia does not let ships come in or go out, it is controlling the Black Sea," Zelenskyy told the Australian news programme 60 Minutes. "Russia wants to completely block our country's economy."

Ukraine is a major exporter of grain and other food products and also of metals.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Ukraine:



- Will most probably have a meeting with his Russian counterpart Putin within this week

- The solution point for steps to be taken in east of Ukraine will be Türkiye, Istanbul or Ankara pic.twitter.com/Ot5WQOU7P2 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 2, 2022

Ukraine to evacuate more civilians from besieged Mariupol

Ukrainian authorities are planning to evacuate more civilians from Mariupol, after dozens were finally brought to safety following weeks trapped under heavy fire in the strategic port city's Azovstal steel complex.

The plant has endured a Russian blockade since Moscow's assault on February 24, with stories of the harsh conditions in besieged Mariupol horrifying the world as an offensive which has seen thousands killed and millions displaced entered its third month.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration has said the evacuation would begin at 7:00 am local time (0400 GMT). One Russian news report put the number of civilians still in the steel plant at more than 500.

Zelenskyy calls Pelosi visit 'powerful' US signal

Ukraine's president has described his hours-long weekend meeting with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kiev as a "powerful" signal of support in a difficult time.

Zelenskyy said his meeting with Pelosi included discussions of defence supplies to Ukraine, financial support and sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainians "are grateful to all partners who send such important and powerful signals of support by visiting our capital at such a difficult time."

Ukrainian commander: Russia resumes shelling

A Ukrainian military officer has said that Russian forces have resumed their shelling of a steel plant in the port city Mariupol immediately after the partial evacuation of civilians.

Ukrainian National Guard brigade commander Denys Shlega said the shelling began as soon as rescue crews ceased evacuating civilians at the Azovstal steel mill.

Shlega said that at least one more round of evacuations is needed to clear civilians from the plant. He said dozens of small children remain in bunkers below the industrial facilities.

Explosions in Russian region bordering Ukraine, no casualties

Two explosions have taken place in the early hours on Monday in Belgorod, the southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region's governor wrote in a social media post.

"There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov wrote.

Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Sviastoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, which is helping defend the last section of Mariupol not occupied by the Russians, said he was glad evacuations had begun.

Palamar hoped the evacuations from the Azovstal steel mill continue until everyone in the plant, civilians and soldiers, had gotten out. It's been difficult even to reach some of the wounded inside the plant, he told The Associated Press in an interview from Mariupol.

"There's rubble. We have no special equipment. It's hard for soldiers to pick up slabs weighing tons only with their arms," he said. The Azovstal plant is strewn with mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordnance, he said.

