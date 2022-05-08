Fast News

Russian forces have intensified their strikes on the southern region of Ukraine hoping to gain full control of the port city of Mariupol as the conflict enters 74th day.

A family who fled from Myrne in a towed car work on repairing it upon their arrival to a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (AP)

Sunday, May 8, 2022

On World War Two anniversary, Zelenskyy says evil has returned

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said evil has returned to Ukraine as he gave an emotional address for Victory Day, when Europe commemorates the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two.

The life that soldiers fought for in that war came to an end on February 24 when Russian forces invaded, he said in a video message.

"The evil has returned. Again!" Zelenskyy said. "In a different form, under different slogans, but for the same purpose."

But he said Ukraine and its al lies will win.

Ukraine says 25,500 Russian troops killed in conflict

The Ukrainian military said that 25,500 Russian soldiers have been killed since the war began.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 199 Russian aircraft, 156 helicopters, 360 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,130 tanks, 2,741 armored vehicles, and 509 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.

Russia has also lost 179 multiple rocket launcher syst ems, 1,961 vehicles and fuel tanks, 86 anti-aircraft systems, 12 boats, and 92 cruise missiles, it added.

UK pledges more aid to Ukraine as Europe marks VE Day

Britain will provide an extra $1.6 billion in military support to Ukraine to help the country defend against Russian forces, officials said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and leaders from other Group of Seven countries are expected to hold online talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the further support.

The meeting is partly meant to display unity among Western allies on Victory in Europe Day, which marks Nazi Germany's surrender in 1945.

Ukraine troops retreat from Popasna, Luhansk governor confirms

Ukrainian troops retreated from the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna, the governor of Luhansk region said, confirming previous reports that it had been taken.

The head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, had said on Sunday his troops had taken control of most of Popasna.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukraine television that Ukrainian troops had retreated to take up more fortified positions, adding: "Everything was destroyed there."

German parliament president arrives in Kiev

The president of the German parliament Baerbel Bas arrived in Kiev to discuss Russia's attacks on Ukraine with the prime minister and to commemorate victims of World War Two, a German parliament official said on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier gave an emotional address for Victory Day, when Europe remembers the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two, saying that "evil has returned" to Ukraine, but it wouldn't be able to escape responsibility.

Jill Biden meets Ukraine refugees, volunteers in Slovakia

US first lady Jill Biden met with Ukrainian refugees in eastern Slovakia, the last day of her tour of Romania and Slovakia to visit US servicemen deployed there and women and children who fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden spoke to refugee families, volunteers and local authority workers at a refugee centre in the eastern Slovak city of Kosice, one of the main transit points for over 400,000 Ukrainian refugees who have crossed the border to Slovakia since the Russian attacks started on February 24.

UPDATE: 60 people sheltering in village school in east Ukraine feared dead after hit by air strike – Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai pic.twitter.com/cUI8ZGkvg5 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 8, 2022

Bomb hits Ukrainian school, dozens feared dead

Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and the 60 who remain under the debris are feared dead.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building. Thirty people have been rescued.

"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found," Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia hits Ukrainian warship near Odesa, downed two planes

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had destroyed a Ukrainian corvette warship near Odesa by a missile strike overnight.

The ministry also said its air defences had shot down two Ukrainian SU-24 bombers and a helicopter over the Snake island in the Black Sea.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 92.1 million cubic metres (mcm) for May 8 compared with 92.4 mcm on May 7.

Last women, children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill

Russian forces kept up their barrage of southern Ukraine, hitting the major Black Sea port of Odesa with cruise missiles and bombarding the steelworks up the coast in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters remained trapped underground.

Moscow was aiming to complete its conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. But it's forces continued to face dogged resistance from defenders within the bunkers beneath the factory. Civilians have been evacuated.

Ukraine's military says it's pushed back Russian forces from its second-largest city, Kharkiv pic.twitter.com/942CoedGfK — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 8, 2022

Russia tightens grip, Ukraine struggles to defend Azovstal

With supplies running low, amputations conducted in a ramshackle clinic, and corpses piling up, the fighters trapped at the besieged steel plant in Ukraine's Mariupol are battling to hold on as Russian forces tighten their grip on the city's last redoubt.

Details about the chaotic final defence and desperate efforts to tend to the wounded have been painstakingly pieced together by military medic Yevgenia Tytarenko, whose husband and colleagues remain trapped inside the factory.

"Lots of soldiers are in serious condition in the hospital. They are injured with no medicine. Food and water are running out," said Tytarenko, who remains in regular contact with people inside the Azovstal plant.

Chechen leader claims control of Popasna

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, said his soldiers have taken control of most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna, while Ukrainian officials said a battle for the town in the east of the country is ongoing.

In mid-April, Russian forces launched a new offensive push along most of Ukraine's eastern flank, with some of most intense attacks and shelling taking place recently around Popasna in the Luhansk region.

"Fighters of the Chechen special forces ... have taken most of Popasna under control," Kadyrov, who has often described himself as Russian President Vladimir Putin's "foot soldier", wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "The main streets and central districts of the town have been completely cleared."

Russia claims large number of Ukraine's loss

Russia has targeted a large number of weapons, military-technical vehicles, as well as Ukrainian military personnel at two separate train stations in the city of Kharkiv, northeast of Ukraine, the country’s military spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said.

Moreover, the spokesman said Russian aerial combat units, during the operations around the Snake Island located in the Black Sea, hit a Su-24 bombardment plane, a Su-27 fighter jet along with three Mi-8 helicopters with personnel onboard, besides destroying drones and an assault boat.

According to Konashenkov, Russia has so far destroyed 154 planes, 764 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 296 air-defence missile systems, 2,902 battle tanks and armored vehicles, 333 multiple barrel rocket launchers, 1,378 howitzers and mortars, and 2,728 private military vehicles since the start of the attack.

