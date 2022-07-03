Fast News

Fighting rages for key Ukrainian towns in country's eastern region of Donbass as Russia-backed forces push hard to take control of Lysychansk in 130th day of the crisis.

A man walks in the rubble near damaged buildings, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine in this still image obtained from a social media video released on July 2, 2022. (Reuters)

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Explosions hit Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine — official

Blasts in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, resulted in a fire in a residential building, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on the day.

Three wounded people were taken to a hospital, he said.

"Reasons for the incident are being investigated," Gladkov said. "Presumably, the air defence system worked."

Sirens active in Kyiv, Kharkov, and western Ukraine after a residential zone in Belgorod, Russia, was hit by Ukrainian missile. Use of US-provided HIMARS not confirmed.

Russian Iskander missiles now flying into Ukraine, along with Russian jets.



Video: Belgorod residential area. pic.twitter.com/dYoNoWRW8O — lobo (@thewolfreports) July 3, 2022

