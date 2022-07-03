Fighting rages for key Ukrainian towns in country's eastern region of Donbass as Russia-backed forces push hard to take control of Lysychansk in 130th day of the crisis.
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Explosions hit Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine — official
Blasts in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, resulted in a fire in a residential building, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on the day.
Three wounded people were taken to a hospital, he said.
"Reasons for the incident are being investigated," Gladkov said. "Presumably, the air defence system worked."
Sirens active in Kyiv, Kharkov, and western Ukraine after a residential zone in Belgorod, Russia, was hit by Ukrainian missile. Use of US-provided HIMARS not confirmed.— lobo (@thewolfreports) July 3, 2022
Russian Iskander missiles now flying into Ukraine, along with Russian jets.
Video: Belgorod residential area. pic.twitter.com/dYoNoWRW8O
