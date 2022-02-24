Fast News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, drawing condemnation by the West and sparking fears of a "full-scale invasion". Follow our live updates:

Military vehicles are seen on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, as Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine. (Reuters)

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Ukraine says military infrastructure under attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia is attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

In a video message posted on Facebook on Thursday, Zelenskyy also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry confirmed it was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons.

"Military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields, and aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being disabled with high-precision weapons," it said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

“The people of Ukraine want peace,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a stirring speech just before Russian President Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, vowing “if we come under attack ... you will see our faces, not our backs” pic.twitter.com/6MSi61Tkxv — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2022

Ukraine will defend itself and will win: Minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia's Vladimir Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion".

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba tweeted on Thursday.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Weeks of diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," Putin said in a surprise television announcement that sent global tensions soaring.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused Russia’s President Vladimir Putin of launching a “full-scale invasion”, as explosions are heard across the country, including in Kiev pic.twitter.com/6cWajR6PLY — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2022

Explosions heard in Ukraine capital, other cities

Explosions rang out before dawn on Thursday in Ukraine's capital Kiev and several cities near the frontline and along the country's coasts.

There were blasts in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, close to the frontline of a Russian-backed rebel enclave and just across the sea from Russian-occupied Crimea.

Explosions also rang out in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which lies 35 kilometres (20 miles) south of the Russian border and outside the eastern zone where Kiev.

Closer to the eastern war zone, four loud blasts were heard in Kramatorsk, which serves as the Ukrainian government's effective capital for the eastern war zone.

More blasts rang out in Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov which provide a land bridge between Russia and the Kremlin-annexed Crimea peninsula.

Explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other parts of the country after Russian President Putin announced a military operation pic.twitter.com/jA641okbG3 — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2022

'Reckless and unprovoked attack': NATO chief slams Russia

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has denounced Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, warning it put "countless" lives in jeopardy.

He said on Thursday NATO allies "will meet to address the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions".

"This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Ukraine is not a member of the 30-nation Western military alliance but its attempt to join have angered the Kremlin leader.

Putin has demanded guarantees from NATO and the US that Ukraine would never be granted membership.

Give peace a chance: UN chief to Putin

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a direct plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Wednesday, urging him not to attack Ukraine.

"So, if indeed, an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine," Guterres said at a UN Security Council meeting requested by Ukraine.

"Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died," he added.

Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights, cites "high risk"

Ukraine said early on Thursday it had closed its airspace to civilian flights because of a "high risk" to safety, hours after a conflict zone monitor warned airlines should stop overflights over the risk of an unintended shootdown or cyber attack.

"The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended," Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website.

"We will additionally inform about changes in the use of Ukraine's airspace," the agency added, without providing further details.

Eurocontrol, which coordinates air traffic in Europe, said that Ukraine's airspace was not available because of military restrictions.

For more and related coverage, click here

UPDATE: Russian troops land in Ukraine's Mariupol city, northern coast of Azov sea and port city of Odessa – Reuters pic.twitter.com/aJoqPim3eY — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 24, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies