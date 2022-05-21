Fast News

Russia has taken full control of the strategic southeastern city Mariupol after all of the Ukrainian defenders surrendered in the Azovstal steel mill as the conflict enters the 87th day.

A view shows Azovstal steel mill during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Fall of Mariupol, Ukraine orders end of defence

Ukraine has ordered its last troops holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms, while Russia said its months-long operation to capture the strategic port city is now complete.

While Ukrainian forces fended off the Russian offensive around Kiev, helped by a steady infusion of Western arms, both eastern Ukraine and Mariupol in the south have borne the brunt of a remorseless ground and artillery attack.

"Russian occupation forces are conducting intense fire along the entire line of contact and trying to hit artillery deep into the defences of Ukrainian troops," Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told reporters.

Russia should pay for destruction - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy devoted his nightly video address to Ukraine’s demand that Russia be held financially responsible for the damage its forces are inflicting on Ukraine.

Just on Friday, he noted, the Russian army fired a missile at the northeastern Kharkiv region, destroying a cultural center in Lozova, and also hit the cities of Odesa in the south, Poltava in the east and Zhytomyr in the west.

Zelenskyy said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys. He said a legal mechanism should be created through which everyone who suffered from Russia’s actions would be able to receive compensation.

Türkiye-UK work on opening routes for grain stocks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to work to unlock supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks and alleviate rising global food prices, the Downing Street spokesperson said.

Moody's downgrades Ukraine's outlook on debt uncertainty

Moody's cut Ukraine's debt rating for the second time in three months and lowered the outlook to negative due to the growing risk that the Russian offensive will affect the nation's debt sustainability.

The ratings agency cut the grade a notch to Caa3, after lowering it two notches from B3 in early March, saying the country could face "a more protracted military conflict than Moody's initially expected" following the invasion in late February.

That "increases the likelihood of a debt restructuring and losses being imposed on private-sector creditors," the statement said.

