Russia names a new commander for its offensive on Ukraine while mercenary Wagner Group says its capture of salt mining town Soledar in eastern Ukraine was complete, as fighting enters its 322nd day.

Ukrainian army, of the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade fire a German howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000 near Soledar. (Reuters)

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Fight for Soledar continues: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that fighting was still raging in a key eastern frontline city that a Russian mercenary group earlier said it controlled.

The fate of Soledar in eastern Ukraine was uncertain after Russian group Wagner claimed it controlled the gateway town — but the Kremlin cautioned against declaring victory prematurely.

And in his daily address, Zelenskyy insisted the front was "holding".

"The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend" to have achieved some successes in Soledar, Zelenskyy said, "but the fighting continues".

