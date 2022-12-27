Fast News

President Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to be ready for possible Russian missile attacks or provocations, and Russian FM Lavrov gives Ukraine an ultimatum to fulfil Moscow's proposals as fighting enters its 306th day.

Ukrainian soldiers with the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade fire a projectile from a 2S7 Pion self-propelled cannon during intense shelling on the front line in Bakhmut. (Reuters)

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Fighting continues for control of Donbass region: Ukraine’s president

Fighting for control of the Donbass region in Ukraine continued, according to the country’s president.

“The situation in Donbass is difficult, acute,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address to the nation.

Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbass now require “maximum strength and concentration,” he said in the video message released on social media.

Moscow accuses Ukraine of deadly air base attack

Moscow said it had foiled a new Ukrainian drone attack on a strategic bomber military base hundreds of kilometres from their joint border, as Kiev called for Russia's ouster from the United Nations.

Russia said it had downed the drone at Engels, a base for the country's strategic aircraft that Kiev says have been used to strike Ukraine. Three servicemen were killed by falling debris, regional authorities said.

The same day, Russia's domestic security agency said it killed four Ukrainian "saboteurs" who allegedly attempted to enter Russia via a border region.

Moscow's ultimatum: Ukraine fulfils its proposals or Russian army will decide

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave Ukraine an ultimatum to fulfil Moscow's proposals, including surrendering territory Russia controls, or its army would decide the issue, a day after President Vladimir Putin said he was open to talks.

Kiev and its Western allies have dismissed Putin's offer to talk, with his forces battering Ukrainian towns with missiles and rockets and Moscow continuing to demand that Kiev recognise its conquest of a fifth of the country.

Kiev says it will fight until Russia withdraws.

Source: AA