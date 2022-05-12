Fast News

Pro-Kremlin authorities in Ukraine's Kherson urge Putin to annex the region, as Moscow accuses Kiev of shelling a Russian city in the latest flashpoint of their bloody fighting that has stretched to its 78th day.

Finland's president and prime minister said their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay." (Reuters)

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Kremlin says Finland joining NATO is definite threat to Russia

The Kremlin has said that Finland's move to join NATO is "definitely" a threat to Russia and that the expansion of the military bloc will not make Europe or the world more stable.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the steps taken by Finland to join NATO were a cause for regret and a reason to impose asymmetrical response.

Finland's president and prime minister said earlier their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay."

Finland's accession process to NATO would be smooth and swift, Stoltenberg says

A NATO membership of Finland will strengthen both the Western military alliance and Finland, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"Should Finland decide to apply, they would be warmly welcomed into NATO, and the accession process would be smooth and swift," Stoltenberg said after Finland announced it would apply to join NATO "without delay."

"Finland is one of NATO's closest partners, a mature democracy, a member of the European Union, and an important contributor to Euro-Atlantic security."

Sweden plans to send NATO application next week: report

Sweden's government plans to submit an application to join NATO next week, following neighbour Finland in re-writing its post-World War Two security policy in the wake of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Expressen newspaper has reported.

Sweden's parliament will debate the security situation on Monday and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will then call a special cabinet meeting where the formal decision to apply will be taken, Expressen said, citing unnamed sources.

An application will be sent directly after that, assuming nothing unexpected occurs, sources told the daily.

Moscow has repeatedly warned Finland against joining the NATO alliance, threatening “serious military and political consequences”. Journalist Dasha Chernyshova has more on Moscow's reactions pic.twitter.com/UkNgaXbkYO — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 12, 2022

UN rights chief: Many Ukraine abuses may amount to war crimes



The UN Human Rights chief has said that a thousand bodies have been recovered in the area of the Ukrainian capital Kiev in recent weeks, adding that many of the violations it is verifying since the Russian military operation may amount to war crimes.

"The scale of unlawful killings, including indicia of summary executions in areas to the north of Kiev, is shocking," Michelle Bachelet told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council via a video address.

The Human Rights Council will decide whether to task investigators with an official probe into the events that occurred in Kiev and other regions in February and March.

Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine down by almost a third: Gazprom

Russian gas transiting via Ukraine to Europe has dropped by a third after Kiev suspended supplies through a key route, Russian energy giant Gazprom has said.

Ukraine's pipeline operator GTSOU said that it was halting gas transport at the Sokhranivka transit point from Wednesday as Russian forces now in control were interfering with operations.

The move comes as Russia's military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine enters its third month.

Russia says it hit two ammunition depots in Ukraine's Chernihiv region

Russia has said its forces have hit two ammunition depots in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine.

Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russia had destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system in the Kharkiv region and a radar station near the city of Odessa.

Russia strike kills 3, injures 12 in northern Ukraine

Three people have been killed and 12 others wounded in a Russian strike on a town in Ukraine's northern Chernigiv region, the emergency services have said.

"We have three people killed and 12 wounded as a result of a strike" in Novgorod-Siversky, a spokesman said.

The town is in the north-eastern corner of the country, around 45 kilometres (28 miles) south of the Russian border.

Ukraine counterattacks in Kharkiv as Russia pulling forces

Russia has reportedly withdrawn units from Ukraine's Kharkiv region to reorganise and replenish its forces following heavy losses, the British defence ministry has said.

"Despite Russia’s success in encircling Kharkiv in the initial stages of the conflict, it has reportedly withdrawn units from the region to reorganise and replenish its forces following heavy losses", the ministry said in a regular Twitter bulletin.

"Ukrainian forces are keeping up a counterattack to the north of the second largest city of Kharkiv and recapturing several towns and villages toward the Russian border", Britain said. "The withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kharkiv Oblast is a tacit recognition of Russia’s inability to capture key Ukrainian cities where they expected limited resistance from the population", it added.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 12 May 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/uVTQA0NbhY



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/8ArBHMQinJ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 12, 2022

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO 'without delay'

Finland's president and prime minister have said they are in favour of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia's offensive in Ukraine sparked a swift u-turn in opinion.

"Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement.

"NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance," the statement said. The country will announce its decision on NATO bid on Sunday, it said.

Russia continues steel mill air strikes: Ukraine

Russian forces are continuing their airstrikes on the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol and pressing their advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces has said.

In its daily statement, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces also fired artillery and grenade launchers at Ukrainian troops in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, which has been a refuge for civilians fleeing Mariupol.

The military said Russian forces had fired artillery at Ukrainian units north of the city of Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine, and reported Russian strikes in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions to the north.

Ukraine says wants spot 'reserved' in EU

Ukraine wants a spot reserved in the European Union, even if obtaining full membership could take time, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said in Berlin.

"It is not about the fastest possible membership for Ukraine in the EU. But what is very important for us is for this spot to be reserved for Ukraine," he told German broadcaster ARD.

"We hear often that Ukraine belongs in Europe, belongs in the European family, and now it's about reserving this place," he added.

Siemens to leave Russia, take hefty charge

Siemens will quit the Russian market due to the conflict in Ukraine, it said, taking a $630.18 million (600 million euros) hit to its business during the second quarter.

Siemens has become the latest company to announce losses connected with its decision to leave Russia following the attacks that started on February 24.

Japan freezes assets of Russia’s Sberbank, Alfa Bank

The Japanese government froze the assets of Russia's largest financial institution, Sberbank, and Alfa Bank, its largest private bank, due to the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Japanese citizens and companies are also now prohibited from making investments in Russia that would provide them with a stake of 10 percent or more.

Putin sends message to Moscow-backed rebels

President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Russia’s determination to wrest separatist-held territory from Ukraine in a congratulatory message to the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine.

In a statement released by the Kremlin, Putin said: “I am sure that through our joint efforts we will defend the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the Luhansk republic.

Meanwhile, the head of the Luhansk self-proclaimed republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said that it would never return to Ukrainian control and that most of its residents want it to become part of Russia.

EU: Russia 'most direct threat to world order'

Russia is the "most direct threat" to the international order because of its attacks on Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said in Tokyo.

"That brings me to Russia. It is today the most direct threat to the world order with the barbaric war against Ukraine, and its worrying pact with China," she said after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida along with European Council President Charles Michel.

Official: Russian forces block all evacuation routes out of Mariupol city

An adviser to the Mariupol mayor has said that Russian forces have blocked all evacuation routes out of the city.

The adviser, Petro Andriushchenko, said there were few apartment buildings fit to live in after the weeks of bombardment and very little food or drinking water.

Andriushchenko said some residents who have remained in the city are cooperating with the Russian occupying forces in exchange for food.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies