Fast News

Russia tells the world not to underestimate the considerable risks of nuclear war and warns conventional Western weapons were legitimate targets in Ukraine, where battles rage on the 62nd day.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has invited Ministers of Defense and senior military officials from around the world to discuss the crisis in Ukraine. (AFP)

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Forty countries meet in Germany on bolstering Ukraine's defence

Forty countries are holding emergency talks in Germany on bolstering the defence of Ukraine, which the US Pentagon chief believes "can win" against Russia if given the necessary means and backing.

The meeting called by the US at its Ramstein airbase in southwestern Germany is "focused on doing things to generate additional capability and capacity for the Ukrainian forces", said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following his visit Sunday to Kiev.

Just ahead of the talks, Germany, under pressure from the US and allies, signalled that it was ready to authorise the deliveries of Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, in what would be a major switch in Berlin's cautious policy vis-a-vis defence equipment supply for Kiev.

Two explosions near western Ukraine border

Police in the Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria says two explosions on Tuesday morning in a radio facility close to Ukrainian border knocked two powerful antennas out of service.

The incident occurred in the small town of Maiac roughly 12 kilometres west of the border with Ukraine, according to the region’s Interior Ministry.

It comes just a day after several explosions, believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades, were reported to hit the Ministry of State Security in the city of Tiraspol, the region’s capital. No one was hurt in the explosions, officials said.

Security meeting in Moldova over blasts in Russia-backed region

The president of ex-Soviet Moldova has convened a meeting of the country's security council after a series of blasts in the Russian-backed separatist Transnistria region.

President Maia Sandu was set to hold a meeting of the country's Supreme Security Council followed by a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, after explosions hit a radio tower and the security ministry in the breakaway region.

US Defence Minister Lloyd Austin speaks on Ukraine at Germany Ramstein air base:



- Discussed with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy about the support we provided

- We can continue to help Ukraine with the capabilities it needs pic.twitter.com/t9xRuS2Za9 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 26, 2022

Russia and Belarus to hold joint air force drills

Russia and Belarus will hold joint drills of their air forces and air defence forces in Belarus, Minsk's defence ministry has said in a statement.

The drills will take place from April 26 to 29, the ministry said.

Deadly rocket strike on Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia

At least one person has been killed and another wounded in a rocket strike on commercial premises in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, local authorities said.

The regional administration said two rockets hit the premises and a third rocket exploded before reaching its target.

Bulgarian premier asks public to donate month's salary to Ukraine

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has called upon Bulgarian citizens to donate a month's salary to a fund to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

"I call on every Bulgarian citizen who really wants to help Ukraine to donate a salary like me. Words are easy, deeds are difficult,” Petkov said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Sharing a bank receipt of his donation, he said he has donated a month's salary to the fund.

Russia strikes over 90 targets in Ukraine, killing 500 soldiers

Russia has struck over 90 military targets in Ukraine overnight, killing at least 500 Ukrainian soldiers and destroying dozens of armoured vehicles, artillery and other military equipment, the defence ministry said.

Russia also said it struck two ammunition depots in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.

Blasts hit ministry of state security in the capital of Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria, TSV television station reports pic.twitter.com/bUIeomTIhd — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 26, 2022

Norway to allocate $44M to British-led Ukraine weapons procurement

Norway will allocate $43.7 million (400 million crowns) to a British-led initiative for buying weapons for Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister has said.

Norway may also make additional direct shipments of weapons to Ukraine on top of those it has already made, Jonas Gahr Stoere told parliament.

Separatist leader: Moscow should launch next campaign phase

The Russian-backed separatist leader of the Ukrainian breakaway region of Donetsk has said that Moscow should launch the next stage of its military campaign in Ukraine after reaching the region's frontiers, RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, made the comment on a Russian talk show broadcast online.

UK increases humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The British government has announced an increase in humanitarian supplies for war-torn Ukraine, including ambulances and fire engines.

The government will provide new ambulances and fire engines to Kiev, as well as funds for UK charities working throughout Ukraine.

“We have all been appalled by the abhorrent images of hospitals deliberately targeted by Russia since the invasion began over two months ago,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

The EU pays an estimated $700M each day for Russian gas imports potentially straight into Putin’s war chest. Now the bloc says it aims to cut energy imports from Russia by two-thirds by end 2022, to zero by end 2027.



How Europeans can kick their Russian gas fix, a 🧵 pic.twitter.com/wCxixoZhI3 — TRT World (@trtworld) April 26, 2022

EU aims for zero dependence on Russian oil, gas by 2027

The European Union (EU) aims to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and to zero by the end of 2027, the bloc's Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told Il Messaggero daily in an interview published on Tuesday.

Gentiloni also told the paper that the EU would cut its own growth estimates for 2022 from a previous target of 4 percent, adding however that it is too early to say if the slowdown will lead to stagnation.

EU will release its Spring Forecast on May 16.

Russian official: Ukraine fires at Russian village

Several buildings have been damaged in the Golovchino village in Russia's Belgorod province which came under fire from Ukraine on Tuesday morning, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on messaging app Telegram without citing evidence.

Hours earlier, Gladkov said at least two people had been hurt in an attack on another village, Zhuravlyovka.

He did not specify whether the two attacks were cases of artillery or mortar shelling or missile strikes.

Spain seizes bank accounts, yachts, properties belonging to Russians

Spanish authorities have frozen 12 bank accounts and funds and seized three yachts and 23 properties belonging to Russian oligarchs since the conflict broke out in Ukraine, the prime minister’s chief of staff has said.

Speaking in the Spanish parliament, Oscar Lopez said the assets have been seized in line with the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russian oligarchs.

Over the last two months, Spanish authorities have seized the yachts of billionaires Viktor Vekselberg, Alexander Mikheev and Sergey Chemezov.

The Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans says the Ukraine conflict will be Putin's Waterloo if Russia persists with its cause



Watch the full interview: https://t.co/Bk6zzfHJNc pic.twitter.com/4AF5Hzh1Oq — TRT World (@trtworld) April 26, 2022

Britain says Russia tries to encircle Ukraine's positions in east

Russia is probably attempting to encircle heavily fortified Ukrainian positions in the country's east, the British military has said in an update.

Reports say the city of Kreminna has fallen, with heavy fighting in the south of the city of Izium, as Russian forces try to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Britain's defence ministry said on Twitter.

"Ukrainian forces have been preparing defences in Zaporizhzhia in preparation for a potential Russian attack from the south," it added in the regular bulletin.

Six Ukrainian women train to demine their country

Six Ukrainian women have started demining training in Kosovo to dispose of explosive ordnance in their war-torn country.

They are the first group of Ukrainian deminers to be trained by the MAT Kosovo, part of the Malta-based PCM Group of companies.

Instructors are teaching them how to dispose of unexploded ordnance, such as cluster munitions, minefields, booby traps and other explosive remnants.

For live updates from Monday (April 25), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies