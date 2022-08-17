Fast News

UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet with leaders of Ukraine and Türkiye this week, as Kiev reports an "unprecedented" cyberattack on its nuclear energy agency's website and fighting rolls into its 175th day.

Since the first departure on August 1, 25 ships have left Ukrainian ports under the deal. (AA)

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Four more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports

Four more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

Ships carrying sunflower meal, sunflower oil and corn departed from the Ukrainian ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk, the ministry said on Twitter.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk and Odessa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

EU looks to Russian tourist visa ban

Active discussions are continuing among several European Union member states on the need to ban tourist visas for Russian citizens amid the Ukraine conflict.

Through this ban, the EU hopes to increase pressure on Moscow and bring an end to its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

A draft decision on the ban was put forth for consideration as part of the seventh package of sanctions adopted by the European Council last month.

North Korea, Russia-backed separatists to develop 'bilateral cooperation'

North Korea and the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region of Ukraine will develop "equally beneficial bilateral cooperation", Donetsk separatist head Denis Pushilin has said in a letter to Kim Jong-un, North Korean state media reported.

In July, North Korea recognised the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, as independent states.

Pushilin wrote a letter to congratulate Kim on the August 15 Korean liberation day, state news agency KCNA reported, two days after reporting a similar message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim.

"The people of the Donbas region, too, are fighting to regain their freedom and justice of history today just as the Korean people did 77 years ago," the report cited Pushilin's letter as saying.

