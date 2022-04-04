Fast News

Russia says it is focusing its offensive on Ukraine's east but it continues to strike cities elsewhere in a fight – now in its 40th day – that has left thousands dead and forced more than four million to flee.

Russian foreign ministry has denied allegations of killings in Bucha, Ukraine. (AP)

Monday, April 4, 2022

Macron wants fresh sanctions against Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he was in favour of new sanctions against Moscow after claims that Russian forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kiev.

"There are very clear indications of war crimes. It was the Russian army that was in Bucha," Macron told the France Inter broadcaster after the discovery of mass graves and hundreds of dead people northwest of Kiev.

"The scenes are unbearable. International justice must work. Those who were behind these crimes must respond," he said.

Germany is main roadblock for tougher Russian sanctions: Poland

Germany is the main roadblock to imposing tougher sanctions on Russia, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said, adding that Hungary was not blocking them.

His comment comes after Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a national election on Sunday after facing criticism over an insufficiently tough stance on Russian attacks on Ukraine.

"We have to see that, regardless of how we approach Hungary, this is the fourth such win and we have to respect democratic elections ... it's Germany that is the main roadblock on sanctions. Hungary is for the sanctions," Morawiecki said.

Spanish PM sees possible 'genocide' in Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he saw signs of a possible "genocide" in Ukraine following reports of killing of civilians in Bucha.

"We will do everything to ensure that those who have perpetrated these war crimes do not go unpunished, and therefore appear before the courts...to deal with these alleged cases of (crimes against) humanity, war crimes and why not say it too, genocide," he said in Madrid.

TRT World has gained access to a graveyard of Russian tanks north of Kiev pic.twitter.com/tWMPHOTQpB — TRT World (@trtworld) April 4, 2022

More civilian deaths from Russian attacks

Ukrainian authorities have reported more civilian casualties from the Russian onslaught.

At least seven people were killed and 34, including three children, were wounded in a Russian rocket attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, according to the regional prosecutor’s office. It said that 10 buildings were destroyed.

In the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv, regional Governor Vitaliy Kim said at least one resident was killed and 14 others were wounded by Russian shelling. Local authorities also reported more Russian strikes on Mykolaiv early on Monday, but there was no immediate word of casualties.

Russian forces continue to refocus their offensive in Donbas

Russian forces continue to consolidate and reorganise as they refocus their offensive into the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine, British military intelligence has said.

Russian troops, including mercenaries from the Russian state-linked Wagner private military company, are being moved into the area, the Ministry of Defence tweeted.

Russia says footage in Ukraine's Bucha was 'ordered'

Russia's foreign ministry has said that footage of dead civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha had been "ordered" by the United States as part of a plot to blame Russia.

"Who are the masters of provocation? Of course the United States and NATO," ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova said the immediate Western outcry over the images of dead civilians indicated the story had been part of a plan to sully Russia's reputation.

In this case, it seems to me that the fact that these statements (about Russia) were made in the first minutes after these materials appeared leaves no doubt as to who ordered this story. Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova

UN chief calls for independent probe into civilian killings

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation into the killing of over 400 civilians in a Ukrainian city following the withdrawal of Russian troops there.

“I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine,” Guterres said on Twitter.

“It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability.” On Sunday, the bodies of at least 410 civilians were recovered in the city of Bucha near the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Outrage at Bucha killings

Britain, France, Germany, the United States, NATO and the United Nations have all voiced horror at the reports of civilians being murdered in Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it a "deliberate massacre" while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces are committing "genocide ".

Zelenskyy appeals for support in Grammy video appearance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards in the United States and appealed to viewers to support Ukrainians "in any way you can."

"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelenskyy in the video that aired ahead of a performance by John Legend and Ukranian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.

"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence," he said.

Ukraine: Region cut off from aid to reopen

The Ukrainian military has said that its forces have retaken some towns in the Chernihiv region and that humanitarian aid is being delivered.

The news agency RBK Ukraina said the road between Chernihiv and the capital of Kiev is to reopen to some traffic later on Monday.

Chernihiv is a city 80 miles north of Kiev and it had been cut off from shipments of food and other supplies for weeks. The mayor said on Sunday that relentless Russian shelling had destroyed 70 percent of the city.

