Ukraine says it has fought off a fresh Russian assault on embattled eastern city of Bakhmut while enduring new wave of shelling in disputed Donetsk region as fighting enters its 347th day.

After mounting pressure last month, Germany announced planned delivery of more modern Leopard 2 tanks from army stocks to Ukraine. (Reuters)

Sunday, February 5, 2023

2330 GMT — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees that weapons supplied by the West will not be used on Russian territory, Germany's leader has said in an interview.

"There is a consensus on this point," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with the weekly Bild am Sonntag.

President Zelenskyy revokes citizenship of several former influential politicians in the latest of steps to "cleanse" Ukraine from pro-Russian figures; Zelenskyy says they had dual citizenship pic.twitter.com/GVebfoXvF9 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 4, 2023

2300 GMT — Ukraine's strips citizenship of ex-politicians

President Zelenskyy has revoked the citizenship of several former influential politicians in the latest of steps to "cleanse" the country from pro-Russian influences.

"Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those on the side of the aggressor," he said during his fresh video address.

Zelenskyy would not list the names, but said they had dual Russian citizenship.

According to Ukrainian state media, the list includes several top politicians from the office of Viktor Yanukovych, who served as Ukraine's pro-Russian president from 2010 until he was removed from office in 2014.

The list included Dmytro Tabachnyk, former minister of education and science, Andriy Klyuyev, former deputy prime minister and head of Yanukovych's administration and Vitaliy Zakharchenko, former interior minister, RBC-Ukraine news agency reported.

Source: Reuters