Fast News

Russian forces begin assault on two key cities in eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine's military and local officials say, as fighting enters its 165th day.

Kiev and Moscow have blamed each other for the attacks on the plant, Europe's largest atomic power complex. (AP Archive)

Sunday, August 7, 2022

Ukraine: worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom has said that a worker was wounded when Russian forces again shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe.

The site of the plant's dry storage facility, where 174 containers with spent nuclear fuel are stored in the open air, was hit by rocket attacks, Energoatom said on the Telegram messaging app.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had raised grave concerns on Saturday about shelling the previous day at Zaporizhzhia, saying the action showed the risk of a nuclear disaster.

Russia-backed official in Ukraine's Kherson dies after attack

An official with the Russian occupying authorities in Ukraine's Kherson region has died after an assassination attempt, local Moscow-backed authorities say.

Vitaly Gura, the deputy chief of the Kakhovka district, "died of his injuries", local official Katerina Gubareva, said on Telegram.

Gura was attacked at home on Saturday morning and was gravely wounded by bullets, a source in the Russian-backed administration told TASS news agency.

Russian official re-elected head of chess body FIDE

A Russian former deputy premier has been re-elected as head of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), seeing off a Ukrainian challenger who said his position was untenable because of Moscow's "military operation" in Ukraine.

A total of 157 out of 179 national chess associations voted in India to re-elect Arkady Dvorkovich as FIDE president, said Roberto Rivello, the chair of the body's electoral commission.

Russian attacks on the Zaporizia nuclear plant increase risk of a leakage leading to a nuclear disaster. TRT World’s Melinda Nucifora has more from Ukraine’s Odessa pic.twitter.com/DJkcxeAI3d — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 7, 2022

Russia's Gazprom will ship 41.3 mcm of gas to Europe

Russia's Gazprom has said it was shipping 41.3 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, versus 41.6 mcm on Saturday.

Zelenskyy denounces Russia's 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "for terror" after the operator of the facility reported major damage at the site.

Energoatom, operator of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the south of the country, said that parts of the facility had been "seriously damaged" by military strikes and one of its reactors was forced to shut down.

Kiev and Moscow have blamed each other for the attacks on the plant, Europe's largest atomic power complex.

Zelenskyy, in his nightly address, once again accused Moscow of terrorism, saying, "Russian terrorists became the first in the world to use the power plant... for terror."

For live updates from Saturday (August 6), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies