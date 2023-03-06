Fast News

Ukraine continues to hold off Russia from surrounding its eastern city, Bakhmut, repelling more than 130 Russian attacks as the conflict enters its 376th day.

Bakhmut, whose symbolic importance outstripped its military significance as the battle dragged on, has been largely reduced to rubble. (AFP)

Monday, March 6, 2023

The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force said his troops now tightening their grip on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut were being deprived of ammunition and if they were forced to retreat the entire front would collapse.

"If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published over the weekend. "The situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests."

The footage was published on a Telegram channel that has been disseminating Prigozhin news and has associated itself with the Wagner Group.

"If we retreat, then we will go down in history forever as people who have taken the main step towards losing the war," Prigozhin said.

20:48 GMT — Zelenskyy pays tribute to troops amid battle to defend Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to his soldiers fighting in the "painful and difficult" battle for the country's frontline eastern Donbass region.

"I would like to pay special tribute to the bravery, strength and resilience of the soldiers fighting in the Donbas," Zelenskyy said.

"This is one of the hardest battles. Painful and difficult."

Ukraine's troops, said Zelenskyy, had "repelled assaults, destroyed the occupier, undermined enemy positions and logistics, and protected our borders and cities".

Kiev this week reported an increasingly difficult situation around the city of Bakhmut that Russia is determined to seize as part of its wider aim of capturing the entire Donbass.

20:03 GMT — No evidence yet China mulling arms deliveries to Russia: EU

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have reiterated that there is no evidence yet that China is planning to send lethal arms to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

"We all agree that there must be no arms deliveries and the Chinese government has also announced that it will not deliver any. That's what we demand and that's what we observe," Scholz told a press conference with von der Leyen in the east German town of Meseberg.

Scholz’s remarks were backed by the European Commission president. "So far we have no evidence of this, but you have to watch it every day," she said.

Asked about sanctions against China in the event of such deliveries, von der Leyen said this was a "hypothetical question" at the moment.

