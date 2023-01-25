Fast News

Germany's announcement includes permission for allied countries, including Poland, to transfer their Leopard tanks, while US could approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, as fighting rages on day 336.

Germany's goal is to quickly establish two battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine. (Reuters)

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Germany will supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kiev sees as crucial to defeat Russia, but Moscow casts as a needless "provocation".

The goal was to quickly establish two battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, the statement said, adding Germany would, in a first step, provide 14 Leopard-2 tanks from military stocks.

"This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in a closely coordinated manner internationally," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

Pressure has been building for weeks on Scholz's government to send the tanks and allow other NATO allies to do the same ahead of expected spring offensives by both sides that could help turn the tide of the fight.

Here are other updates:

0820 GMT - Former Ukrainian official under house arrest

A former deputy minister in Ukraine has been placed under house arrest amid a report by the country's anti-corruption office that found the official had illegally accepted $400,000.

Ukraine's high anti-corruption court has placed Vasyl Lozynsky, who served as former deputy minister for the development of communities, territories and infrastructure, under house arrest until March 22, 2023, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

The report also said that the specialised anti-graft prosecutor in the case had earlier filed a petition with the court asking that Lozynsky be taken into custody with the possibility of bail amounting to 50 million Ukrainian hryvnia ($1.3 million).

0652 GMT - NATO chief calls allies to raise defence spending cap

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects the alliance's member states to raise their current spending target on defence of 2 percent of national output when they meet for a summit in Vilnius in July, he told German newspaper Die Welt.

"The two percent target was initially for a decade, so until 2024, so we have to update it now."

Stoltenberg said he could not yet say what the member states would agree on, but many allies have increased their military spending since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

0601 GMT - Norway mulls sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

The Norwegian government is considering whether to send some of its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Oslo-based newspapers Aftenposten and Dagens Naeringsliv have reported.

NATO member Norway, which itself borders Russia, may contribute either four or eight of the country's 36 Leopard 2 tanks, according to Dagens Naeringsliv.

No decision to send the heavy battle tanks has yet been made, according to each of the papers, quoting anonymous sources familiar with the deliberation.

How long will the West continue to support Ukraine?@courtneywmh says it is difficult to know but the West is determined to help Ukraine fight so Russian aggression is not rewarded.



Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/kJxjsmDxiA pic.twitter.com/SV4OHmajMS — Strait Talk (@StraitTalkTRT) January 24, 2023

0302 GMT - Inspection results over arms storage at nuclear plants 'negative' - IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has rejected claims by Russia that Ukraine stores arms at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

"This morning, I instructed my teams to address a comprehensive review of the facilities in collaboration and in cooperation with the Ukrainian management of these facilities to ascertain whether there is, in fact, any military equipment in-store or stationed or being moved there. And, of course, the results of those inspections were negative,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

He also repeated concerns about the security situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Russian control, due to ongoing battles in areas close to the plant.

Possible deliveries of battle tanks by Washington to Ukraine will be a "another blatant provocation" against Russia, Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to United States, says, adding "Washington is purposefully trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us" pic.twitter.com/wZyZYKGAOa — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 25, 2023

2200 GMT - Zelenskyy seeks modern tanks amid fighting

Zelenskyy has said that Kiev needs decisions on real deliveries of modern tanks that would strengthen the country's defence.

"Discussions must be concluded with decisions," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Decisions on real strengthening of our defence against 'terrorists'. Allies have the required number of tanks. When the needed weighty decisions are made, we will be happy to thank you for each weighty decision."

While Berlin and Washington have not officially confirmed the news, sources say Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries to do the same, while the United States may supply Abrams tanks.

