Fast News

Russian forces make gains in Ukraine's east where Russia's military captured a string of villages in the Donbass region, now the focus target of Moscow's offensive, continuing on the 64th straight day.

Local boy Faddei stands atop a destroyed Russian armoured military vehicle in the village of Kolychivka, in Ukraine's Chernihiv region. (Reuters)

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Study: Germany biggest buyer of Russian energy

An independent research group has said Germany was the biggest buyer of Russian energy during the first two months since the start of the attack on Ukraine.

A study published by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air calculates that Russia earned $66.5 billion from fossil fuel exports since Russian troops attacked Ukraine on February 24.

Using data on ship movements, real-time tracking of gas flows through pipelines, and estimates based on historical monthly trade, the researchers reckon Germany paid Russia about $9.6 billion for fossil fuel deliveries in the first two months of the assault.

The German government says it can't comment on estimates and declines to provide any figures of its own.

Explosions in Ukrainian city of Kherson

In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a series of explosions boomed near the television tower and at least temporarily knocked Russian channels off the air, Ukrainian and Russian news organisations reported.

The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said missiles and rockets were fired at the city from the direction of the Ukrainian forces to the northwest.

Ukrayinska Pravda, an online newspaper, said the strikes set off a fire and knocked Russian television channels off the air. RIA Novosti said the broadcast later resumed. It said Russian channels began broadcasting from Kherson last week.

For live updates from Wednesday (April 27), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies