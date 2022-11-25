Fast News

As Kiev and other cities pick themselves up, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for unity as EU governments remain split over a Russian oil cap and conflict enters its 275th day.

Municipal workers struggled to reconnect essential services such as heat and water as temperatures in Kiev approached freezing and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited to announce a new aid package. (AP)

Friday, November 25, 2022

Nearly half of Kiev residents were still without electricity, the Ukrainian capital's mayor has said, two days after Russian strikes battered the country's already struggling energy grid.

"A third of houses in Kyiv already have heating and specialists continue to restore it. Half of consumers are still without electricity," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"During the day, energy companies plan to reconnect electricity for all consumers on an alternating basis," he wrote on Telegram, as temperatures approached freezing.

NATO: Decision to send air defence units to Ukraine lies with individual nations

The decision whether to send Patriot air defence units to Ukraine lies with the specific nations, NATO's chief has said when asked about Polish demands for Germany to pass on Patriot units to Kiev.

Berlin offered Warsaw the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland last week. But Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak later asked Germany to send the fire units to Ukraine instead.

Responding to a question whether NATO risked becoming a party to the conflict by sending Patriot units to Ukraine, Stoltenberg noted that allies already had delivered advanced weapons to Kiev without sending NATO personnel along.

Zelenskyy calls on Europe to set low price for Russia's oil

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Europeans to remain united against Russia's war and to severely limit the price for Russian oil.

"There is no split, there is no schism among Europeans and we have to preserve this. This is our mission number one this year," Zelenskyy said in an address via a live video link to a conference in Lithuania.

European Union governments remained split on Thursday over what level to cap Russian oil prices at to curb Moscow's ability to pay for the war, and Zelenskyy called on the EU leaders to settle on the lowest proposal of $30, put forward by the Baltic countries and Poland.

"The price cuts are very important. We hear about (proposals to set the cap per barrel at) $60 or $70. Such words sound more like a concession (to Russia)", Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine's Kiev region has no electricity or water due to Russian air strikes.

UK to pledge further winter support on Ukraine

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly will pledge millions of pounds in further support for Kiev during a visit to Ukraine to ensure the country has the practical help it needs through the winter, his office has said.

Cleverly, who is set to meet President Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the trip, also condemned Russia for its "brutal attacks" on civilians, hospitals and energy infrastructure.

A statement from his office issued early on Friday said Cleverly had travelled to Ukraine, which this week suffered the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy infrastructure so far in the months-long war.

"The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine," said Cleverly, as he set out three million pounds to help rebuild vital infrastructure and committed another five million for Black Sea initiative to ship Ukrainian grain to countries at risk of famine.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies