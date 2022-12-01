Fast News

Fierce fighting between forces of Moscow and Kiev continues in eastern Donetsk region while Ukraine reports Russian shelling in southern areas, as conflict rolls into its 281st day.

Ukrainian servicemen warm themselves next to their tank at a position near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on November 30, 2022. (AFP)

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Ukraine military says preparing counter-measures in east

Russian forces tried to advance in eastern Ukraine and trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on Kherson in the south, the Ukrainian military has said, as Western allies sought to buttress Ukraine and its neighbours against Moscow.

In the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, site of the heaviest fighting, Russian forces tried to make further advances and shelled several towns, including Bakhmut and nearby Soledar and Opytne, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has said in a statement.

It said that on the southern front, Russian forces took up defensive positions and trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on Ukrainian positions and on the regional capital of Kherson, abandoned by Russian troops earlier in November. Other battleground activity was reported in northeastern and central Ukraine, the military said.

"We are analysing the intentions of the occupiers and preparing counter-measures - tougher countermeasures than is now the case," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

