Fighting rages in and around Ukraine's eastern Donbass region as Russian troops try to maintain a series of battlefield gains in the military conflict, now in its 133rd day.

Donetsk is "on top of their list" following their capture of Luhansk, says a Ukrainian official. (Reuters)

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Regional official: Russians moving into Ukraine's Donetsk

Russian troops are engaged in heavy fighting and making their way into Ukraine's Donetsk region after taking control of the last two towns in neighbouring Luhansk, the regional governor of Luhansk has said.

Serhiy Gaidai said the Russian troops had sustained heavy losses in the long process of capturing the twin towns of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, but were channelling their efforts into moving southward.

"Heavy fighting is going on at the edge of Luhansk region... All the forces of the Russian army and reserves have been redirected there... They are sustaining heavy losses," Gaidai told Ukrainian television.

"A large quantity of equipment is being sent towards Donetsk region. Of course, after the Luhansk region, Donetsk is at the top of their list."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies