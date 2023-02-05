Fast News

Head of Russia's private Wagner group says his soldiers are "fighting for every street, every house, every stairwell" against Ukrainian forces north of Bakhmut, as fighting enters its 347th day.

Russian forces have been trying to seize control of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk for months in what has become the longest and bloodiest battle since Russia began attacks on Ukraine last February. (Reuters Archive)

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Heavy fighting is underway in the northern parts of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to the head of Russia's mercenary group Wagner.

"In the northern quarters of Artemovsk, fierce battles are going on for every street, every house, every stairwell," Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement, referring to Bakhmut by its old name.

He said the Ukrainian army was not retreating. "The Ukrainian armed forces are fighting to the last," he said.

Also on Sunday, in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, a missile strike hit a residential building, wounding four people. Another strike left a security guard injured when a missile hit an institute, officials say.

Here are the other developments:

0958 GMT — Putin promised that he will not kill Zelenskyy: Israel ex-PM

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said he received a promise from Russian President Vladimir Putin not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.

According to news reports on Sunday, Bennett had asked Putin about whether he intended to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the early days of the war.

"I asked 'what’s up with this? Are you planning to kill Zelenskyy?' He said 'I won’t kill Zelenskyy.' I then said to him 'I have to understand that you’re giving me your word that you won’t kill Zelenskyy.' He said 'I’m not going to kill Zelenskyy.'"

Bennett said he then called Zelenskyy to inform him of Putin's pledge.

"'Listen, I came out of a meeting, he’s not going to kill you.' He asks, 'are you sure?' I said '100 percent he won’t kill you.'"

The five-hour interview on Saturday was posted by Bennett on his personal YouTube channel and Twitter account.

0952 GMT — Battlefield strength swiftest way to Ukraine peace: UK

Helping to arm Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia is the swiftest path to achieving peace, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said in an article.

Cleverly was writing in a Maltese newspaper ahead of a visit on Tuesday to the Mediterranean island, which assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council at the start of February.

"Like all authoritarian rulers, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin responds only to strength in his opponents," Cleverly wrote in the Times of Malta on Sunday.

"Giving the Ukrainians the tools they need to finish the job is the swiftest — indeed the only — path to peace," he wrote.

0936 GMT — Ukraine defence ministry says development of drone market a key area of work

Ukraine’s defence minister has said the development of the Ukrainian drone market is a key area of his ministry's work, according to a statement on Telegram.

"I repeat, the independence of the military industry is one of the elements of the country's defence capability," Oleksii Reznikov said in a ministry statement following a meeting with the country's developers and manufacturers.

"And currently, one of the key directions of the Ministry of Defense is the development of and supporting the Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) market."

0917 GMT — Russian missile hits residential building in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

At least four people have been injured in a missile strike on a residential building in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

"There is a hit in a residential building in the centre of the city. There was a fire. Currently, three victims are known: a 54-year-old woman and two men, 51 and 55 years old," Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said in a message on Telegram.

Synyehubov noted that the woman was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds, while the two men were treated on the spot.

Later, he said another person was wounded by the second missile striking the city, increasing the number of the injured to four.

0734 GMT — Germany's Scholz says Putin has not threatened me or Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his telephone conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "has not made any threats against me or Germany," Scholz said in an interview with newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary early this week, said the Russian leader had threatened him with a missile strike that would "only take a minute." The Kremlin said Johnson was lying.

Scholz also said the conversations he had with Putin made it clear they had very different views of the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation."

0315 GMT — Bodies of two British volunteers recovered

Officials in Kiev have said that the bodies of the two Britons killed while trying to help people evacuate from the eastern warzone had been recovered in a prisoner swap.

Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47, were undertaking voluntary work in Soledar, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, when their vehicle was reportedly hit by a shell.

Their bodies were returned to Ukraine authorities as part of a wider exchange, in which Kiev got 116 prisoners and Russia 63.

2330 GMT — Scholz says 'consensus' with Zelenskyy that Western arms do not hit Russia



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees that weapons supplied by the West will not be used on Russian territory, Germany's leader has said in an interview.

"There is a consensus on this point," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with the weekly Bild am Sonntag.

2300 GMT — Ukraine's strips citizenship of ex-politicians

President Zelenskyy has revoked the citizenship of several former influential politicians in the latest of steps to "cleanse" the country from pro-Russian influences.

"Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those on the side of the aggressor," he said during his fresh video address.

Zelenskyy would not list the names, but said they had dual Russian citizenship.

According to Ukrainian state media, the list includes several top politicians from the office of Viktor Yanukovych, who served as Ukraine's pro-Russian president from 2010 until he was removed from office in 2014.

The list included Dmytro Tabachnyk, former minister of education and science, Andriy Klyuyev, former deputy prime minister and head of Yanukovych's administration and Vitaliy Zakharchenko, former interior minister, RBC-Ukraine news agency reported.

