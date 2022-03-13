Fast News

Russia is continuing its offensive across Ukraine, pounding populated areas with artillery and air strikes and deploying siege tactics on the 18th day of the attack.

Kiev's northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week, prompting residents to leave their homes. (AP)

Sunday, March 13, 2022

Humanitarian 'catastrophe' widens as Russia advances its assault

Russian forces upped the pressure on Kiev and pummelled civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities, amid fresh efforts to deliver aid to the devastated port city of Mariupol.

Both Ukrainian and Russian officials described the quickly worsening humanitarian situation as "catastrophic."

In Moscow, the defence ministry described an unrelenting push on the ground, reporting that Russian forces had advanced 12 kilometers (7 miles) over "a broad front" during the day, without specifying exactly where.

Zelenskyy warns against 'pseudo-republics'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a message said, "the occupiers in the Kherson region are trying to repeat the sad experience of the formation of pseudo-republics."

"Ukraine will withstand this challenge."

Ukraine's gas reserves at 9.5 bcm - PM

Ukraine's gas reserves amount to 9.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) with production continuing at all facilities except at plants in areas where fighting is taking place, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has said.

Before Russia's assault, Ukraine consumed around 30 bcm of gas per year, producing 20 bcm and importing the remaining volumes from Europe (Hungary, Slovakia, Poland).

Ukraine used to import Russian gas but switched to European energy in November 2015 after Russia's annexation of the Crimea peninsula in 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine fixes statement: Ten civilians killed outside of agreed area

The seven women and children who Ukraine says died when Russian forces attacked a convoy escaping a village in the Kiev region were not as previously stated in an agreed evacuation corridor, the defence ministry said.

Ukraine's intelligence service initially said those who died outside Peremoha on Friday had been in a "green corridor" agreed with Russia.

A defence ministry statement later said people had in fact tried to escape by themselves, "so they began evacuating without the 'green corridor' agreed by the parties."

Satellite images show fire in residential areas of Mariupol

Satellite images taken on Saturday morning showed extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings throughout the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a private US company said.

Maxar Technologies said fires were seen in the western section of the Black Sea port city and dozens of high-rise apartment buildings had been severely damaged. TRT World could not independently verify the images.

This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close up view of apartment buildings and fires with damage in the area of the Zhovtnevyi district in western Mariupol, Ukraine, during the Russian assault, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies