Russia has intensified its strikes with cruise missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in several cities, knocking out water and power supplies as the conflict enters its 251st day.

Ukrainian artillerymen fire a 152 mm towed gun-howitzer (D20) at a position on the front line near the town of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, on October 31, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The UN's nuclear watchdog has said it had begun inspections in Ukraine as part of "independent verification" of Russian allegations Kiev is producing so-called dirty bombs.

"Director General Grossi said IAEA inspectors had begun – and would soon complete – verification activities at (the) two locations in Ukraine," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that the watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi would "later this week provide his initial conclusions" about the inspections.

Grain deal not canceled but suspended — Putin

Russia is not ending its participation in a deal to export much-needed Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports but rather is suspending it, President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are not saying that we are ceasing our participation in this operation. No, we are saying that we are suspending it," Putin told a televised news conference.

Putin said the Ukrainian drones had traveled through the same corridors the grain ships used. "And thus they created a threat both to our ships, which must ensure the safety of grain exports, and to the civilian ships that are engaged in this," he said.

