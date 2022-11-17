Fast News

Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine, crippling the country's energy infrastructure amid plummeting temperatures as fighting enters its 268th day.

Repeated attacks have disrupted electricity and water supplies to millions of Ukrainians, but Kremlin blames civilians' suffering on Kiev's refusal to negotiate. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, November 18, 2022

Russia urged to end fighting at Ukrainian plants

The UN nuclear watchdog's board of governors has passed a resolution expressing "grave concern" that Russia had not heeded calls to cease actions against nuclear facilities in war-torn Ukraine.

The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation board of governors urged Moscow "to abandon its baseless claims of ownership of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant".

The IAEA statement also called on Moscow to "immediately withdraw its military and other personnel from the plant, and to cease all actions against, and at, the plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine".

The resolution, brought by Canada and Finland, was approved by 24 of the agency's 35 board members, two diplomats told the AFP news agency. Russia and China voted against it.

