Tuesday, October 25, 2022

The UN nuclear watchdog is preparing to send inspectors in the coming days to two Ukrainian sites at Kiev's request, it said, in an apparent reaction to Russian claims that Ukraine could deploy a so-called dirty bomb, which Ukraine denies.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's announcement followed statements by a senior Russian officer that two institutes in Ukraine linked to the nuclear industry were engaged in preparations to produce such a bomb. "Dirty bombs" are laced with nuclear material.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on Sunday about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine," the IAEA said in a statement, adding that both were already subject to its inspections and one was inspected a month ago.

Ukraine blames Russia for 'prolonging inspection' process of grain ships

Kiev has accused Russia of purposefully delaying the arrival from Türkiye of more than 165 cargo ships heading to Ukrainian ports to be loaded with grain.

Russia's inspectors "have been significantly prolonging the inspection of vessels ... As a result, more than 165 vessels have been stuck in a queue near the Bosphorus Strait and this number continues to grow daily", the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"We have reason to believe that the delays in Russia's inspections of the Grain Initiative's vessels are politically motivated," it added.

Kiev downed 70% of Russia's 'Iran-made drones' — Ukraine intelligence

Ukraine's forces have shot down more than two-thirds of the approximately 330 Shahed drones that Russia has fired through Saturday, the head of Ukraine’s intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov has said.

Budanov said Russia's military had ordered about 1,700 drones of different types and is rolling out a second batch of about 300 Shaheds. Russia and Iran deny the allegations.

“Terror with the use of ‘Shaheds' can actually last for a long time,” he was quoted as saying in the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper, adding: “Air defence is basically coping, 70 percent are shot down."

Ukraine asks Israel to stand against Russia in the fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Israel to join the fight against Russia and repeated a request for Israeli air defence systems.

"Isn't it time for your state to choose who you are with as well?" Zelenskyy said in a video speech at a conference for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

"Is it with the democratic world, which is fighting side by side against the existential threat to its existence? Or with those who turn a blind eye to Russian terror, even when the cost of continued terror is the complete destruction of global security," he said.

Ukraine managed to defend country against Russia — Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s president has said that Kiev has been able to defend the independence of the country in the eight months of the conflict with Russia.

In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the eight-month anniversary of the attacks and noted that the Ukrainian forces are advancing in the partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions and also intend to retake the Zaporizhzhia region and the annexed Crimea.

“Ukraine is breaking the so-called second army of the world,” Zelenskyy said. “Now Russia can only be a beggar. It is begging for something in Iran, trying to squeeze something out of Western states, inventing various tales about Ukraine, intimidating, deceiving.”

Zelenskyy warned that the coming winter “will be the most difficult in history.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies