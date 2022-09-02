Fast News

Russian interference would make it difficult for the UN nuclear watchdog to impartially assess Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's state nuclear company says on the 191st day of the conflict.

A 14-member UN inspection team entered Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Thursday on a mission to safeguard it against catastrophe, (Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters)

Friday, September 2, 2022

Currently 'difficult' for IAEA to impartially assess nuclear plant: Ukraine

Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom has said that it would be "difficult" for the United Nations' nuclear watchdog to make an impartial assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant due to Russian interference.

Energoatom also said the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which arrived at the power station on Thursday, had not been allowed to enter the plant's crisis centre, where Ukraine says Russia has stationed troops.

"The Russians did not allow the mission to enter (the plant's) crisis centre, where Russian military personnel (are) currently stationed, whom the IAEA representatives were not supposed to see," Energoatom wrote on Telegram.

Norwegian energy group Equinor completes Russia exit

Equinor has completed its exit from Russia, the Norwegian energy group said, delivering on a promise made after Russia's assault on Ukraine in February.

This marks the first full, orderly exit from Russia by an international oil and gas company as pressure to leave mounts on others, such as TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil.

G7 finance chiefs seen advancing Russian oil price cap plan

Group of Seven finance ministers are expected to firm up plans to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine but keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes, G7 officials said.

The ministers from the club of wealthy industrial democracies are due to meet virtually and are seen as likely to issue a communique that lays out their implementation plans.

"A deal is likely," a European G7 official said, adding that it was unclear how much detail would be revealed , such as the per-barrel level of the price cap, above which complying countries would refuse insurance and finance to Russian crude and oil product cargoes.

For live updates from Thursday (September 1), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies