Fast News

Russia's Putin says "West wants to fight us to the last Ukrainian", and Kramatorsk city residents in Ukraine's Donetsk region prepare for the Russian attack on the 135th day of its military offensive.

In eastern Ukraine, Russian forces keep up pressure on Ukrainian troops trying to hold the line along the northern borders of the Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Friday, July 8, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians will fight for lost territories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pledged to fight for every Ukrainian territory against the Russians in an interview with US broadcaster CNN after some US officials said it's unlikely Ukraine will be able to regain all the lost lands.

"Ukrainians are not ready to give up their land. We are going to fight for every inch of our territory," Zelenskyy told CNN.

Zelenskyy said he is not willing to give up any land to Russia to make a peace deal and end the ongoing conflict.

G20 ministers to meet in Bali with Ukraine top of agenda



The Group of 20 will meet in Bali on Friday with the United States pushing the world's top economies to pressure Russia over its assault on Ukraine, as Washington and Moscow's top diplomats prepare for their first showdown since the offensive began.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also seek to reopen dialogue with Beijing in talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the first in months after tensions strained over issues including Taiwan.

But Blinken will shun a direct meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, instead pointing the finger at Moscow for triggering global food and energy crises and calling on G20 members to back a UN initiative to re-open sea lanes blocked by the offensive.

"You'll see that we will have an ability as necessary to make clear Russia's responsibility for some of the very problems that the G20 is going to be tackling," a senior US official said.

For live updates from Thursday (July 7), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies