Ukrainian authorities and utility companies are working to restore the heavily damaged infrastructure of Kherson after Russian withdrawal as the conflict enters into its 264th day.

A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP Archive)

Monday, November 14, 2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that fighting in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region was as intense as it had been in recent days with no letup in Russian attacks.

"Battles in Donetsk region are just as intense as they have been in previous days," Zelenskyy said.

"The level of Russian attacks has not declined. And the level of our resilience and courage is at its highest. We will not allow them through our defence."

