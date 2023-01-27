Fast News

Russia plays down West's move on advanced battle tanks, saying they will burn "just like any others" as Ukraine suffers a new barrage of attacks in the war, raging on its 338th day.

Volunteers deliver food aid to residents of recaptured village in Kharkiv region of Ukraine. (AA)

0300 GMT — Japan tightens Russia sanctions

Japan has tightened sanctions against Russia following its latest wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, adding goods to an export ban list and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities.

"In light of the situation surrounding Ukraine and to contribute to international efforts to secure peace, Japan will implement export bans in line with other major nations," the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry said in a release.

Among the new sanctions, Japan will prohibit shipments of items to 49 organisations in Russia from February 3 that could be used to enhance its military capability.

Those will include products ranging from water cannons, gas exploration equipment and semiconductor equipment to vaccines, X-ray inspection equipment, explosives and robots, the ministry said.

Japan will also freeze the assets of a three entities and 22 individuals in Russia, including aircraft company JSC Irkut Corp, surface-to-air missile maker MMZ Avangard, deputy defence minister Mikhail Mizintsev and Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, along with 14 pro-Moscow individuals related to the "annexation" of parts of southeastern Ukraine region.

Other key developments:

2212 GMT — Ukraine could boycott Paris Olympics 'if Russians take part'

Ukraine's sports minister has warned his country could boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to take part.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it was seeking a "pathway" for Russians to take part in the Games despite the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's sports minister Vadym Goutzeit said such a move was "unacceptable". "Our position remains unchanged — as long as the war continues in Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be in international competitions," Goutzeit wrote on Facebook.

"If we are not heard, I do not exclude the possibility that we will boycott and refuse to participate in the Olympics."

2200 GMT — Ukraine urges Australian Open to ban Djokovic's father

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia has urged tennis officials to ban Novak Djokovic's father from the Australian Open after he was filmed posing with fans brandishing Russian flags.

"He should be stripped of his accreditation," ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko said.

Myroshnychenko also called on Djokovic, who is preparing to face Tommy Paul in the semi-finals of the tournament, to personally apologise and to clarify his stance on the Russian invasion.

"It's important for Novak to address this situation," he said. "He should apologise for what has happened, and condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

Blasts near Ukraine nuclear plant, says UN; Russia calls it provocation

The UN's nuclear watchdog has reported powerful explosions near Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and renewed calls for a security zone around the plant.

A Russian official dismissed the comments by Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying they suggested Moscow could not uphold nuclear safety.

Grossi, who visited Ukraine last week, said IAEA monitors routinely reported explosions near the plant.

"Yesterday, eight strong detonations were heard at around 10 am local time, causing office windows at the plant to vibrate, and more were audible today," he said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies