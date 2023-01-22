Fast News

Tearful President Zelenskyy commemorates senior officials killed in helicopter crash, a fresh blow to a nation already grieving its many war dead as Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its 333rd day.

Ukrainian forces are fending off an unrelenting Russian onslaught in the east. (AFP)

1900 GMT — Japan's PM considers visiting Kiev in February

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Kiev in February and holding talks with Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, the Yomiuri newspaper said, citing Japanese government sources.

As chair of the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies this year, Japan wants to show it intends to keep providing support to Ukraine while it also aims to release a statement with Kiev condemning Russia's aggression, Yomiuri said.

Speaking at a television programme, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said the idea was something Japan must contemplate as chair of G7 this year.

"But nothing has been decided at this stage," he said, when asked about the possibility of Kishida visiting Kiev.

Germany's defence minister to visit Ukraine soon

Germany's new defence minister Boris Pistorius plans to visit Ukraine soon, he told a German newspaper, as Berlin faces pressure to allow the shipment of German-made tanks to Ukraine.

"What is certain is that I will travel to Ukraine quickly. Probably even within the next four weeks," Pistorius told Bild am Sonntag in an interview published.

Asked about the tanks, Pistorius said in the interview: "We are in very close dialogue with our international partners, first and foremost with the US, on this issue."

