Ukrainian troops push towards Kherson, after Moscow orders one of the war's biggest retreats, even as Kiev warns Russian troops could still turn Kherson into a "city of death", as fighting enters its 261st day.

South Korea says its position of not providing lethal aid to Ukraine is unchanged. (AP Archive)

Friday, November 11, 2022

South Korea says weapon end user is US

South Korea has said negotiations to sell artillery shells with the United States as the end user are ongoing after the Wall Street Journal reported Seoul had agreed to sell weapons that would be destined for Ukraine.

South Korea's position of not providing lethal aid to Ukraine is unchanged, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

But a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details of the deal hadn't been made public, said Washington will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery to provide to Ukraine, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Ukraine 'liberates' 41 settlements in south

Ukrainian forces have liberated 41 settlements as they advance through the south of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, adding that an unspecified number of pro-Kiev troops had been killed.

"Today we have good news from the south," he said in his daily video address.

"But although we are joyful, we must remember now and forever what this movement means — every step by our defence forces represents ... lives given for the freedom of Ukrainians."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies