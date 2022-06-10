Fast News

Pro-Russian rebels sentence to death three foreigners who were captured while fighting for Ukraine, as Kiev seeks more Western arms to fend off Moscow's assault — now in its 107th day.

Russia has set its sights on the industrial Donbass region of coal mines and factories, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops for years. (AP)

Friday, June 10, 2022

Ukrainian forces 'holding on' in key Donbass battles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukrainian forces are "holding on" in the flashpoint eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where intense street battles with Russian troops could determine the fate of the Donbass region.

Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Thursday that several "cities in Donbass, which the occupiers now consider key targets, are holding on". Moscow has concentrated its firepower on the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, which it now mostly controls.

Governor Sergiy Gaiday, who earlier called for Western artillery to quickly help secure a Ukrainian victory, said "one of the symbols of Sievierodonetsk was destroyed. The Ice Palace burned down."

Ukraine dependent on arms from allies after exhausting Soviet-era weaponry

Ukraine has depleted its Soviet and Russian-designed weaponry and is now completely dependent on allies for arms to defend against Russia's assault, US military sources say.

Once part of the Soviet Union, Ukraine's army and its defence industry were built around Soviet and Russian-standard equipment. More than three months into the conflict, that equipment has been used up or destroyed in battle.

Now, Kiev's forces are using, or learning to use, arms wielded by the United States and European NATO allies. This means Ukrainian forces are having to switch to often unfamiliar arms built to Western specifications.

Hungary: Russian gas embargo would destroy European economy

A European Union embargo on Russian gas imports would destroy the European economy, already grappling with surging inflation due to higher energy prices, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

Orban also told public radio that without price caps in place on fuels, some basic foods and retail energy, Hungarian inflation, which accelerated to 10.7 percent in May, would be running at 15 percent to 16 percent.

UK: Mariupol at risk of Cholera outbreak

Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak as medical services are likely already near collapse, Britain's defence ministry has said.

There is likely also a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update. Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories, it added.

Last month, WHO's Ukraine Incident Manager, Dorit Nitzan, said Mariupol, which is now controlled by Russian forces after weeks of siege and heavy bombardment, was among occupied areas where there was a risk of cholera.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 10 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/eMOeSJOmbI



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/IncUIxawpK — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 10, 2022

Zelenskyy reports 'positive' news from Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported "positive" news from the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, where he said Ukraine's forces were managing to thwart Russian troops.

In a video address, Zelenskyy also said Ukrainian forces were gradually advancing in the Kharkiv region, east of Kiev, "liberating our land. [We] are holding defence in the Mykolaiv axis."

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's ambition to join the European Union, calling on European leaders to listen to their citizens who on the whole support Ukraine’s integration into the bloc.

"Most Europeans support Ukraine's integration. And if Europeans support it, then the politicians, who are still sceptical in some countries, should not set themselves against the people, society, and the very course of European history."

For live updates from Thursday (June 9), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies