Moscow continues its attacks on Ukraine amid the West’s decision to send sophisticated weapons to Kiev and pile on even more stringent sanctions including on Russia’s oil, as the conflict enters into its 101st day.

Smoke rises during shelling at a factory in the city of Soledar in the region of Donbass, eastern Ukraine, on June 3, 2022. (AFP)

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskyy vows victory against Russia

Ukraine's president vowed victory even as Russian troops pounded the east, and the United Nations pushed to get tens of millions of tons of grain out of the country and avert a global food crisis.

The advance of Russian troops has been slowed by a fierce Ukrainian resistance which repelled them from around the capital and forced Moscow to shift its aims towards capturing the east.

"Victory will be ours," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video speech. "At first it looked threatening. Then dangerous ... And now probably just a bitter smile. Because what's left of it? ... War crimes, shame and hatred," he said.

UN chief calls for 'immediate' end of conflict

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres renewed his call for an immediate halt to violence on the 100th day of the war in Ukraine.

The UN chief also called for urgent protection for civilians, unfettered access to provide them with humanitarian aid and safely evacuate those trapped in areas where fighting is taking place, and respect for human rights.

“The conflict has already taken thousands of lives, caused untold destruction, displaced millions of people, resulted in unacceptable violations of human rights and is inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis – food, energy and finance – that is pummeling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies,” Guterres said in a statement.

