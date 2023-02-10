Fast News

President Zelenskyy asks his Western allies for more weapons, saying "a Ukraine that is winning" its fight with Russia should become a member of EU, arguing the bloc won't be complete without it, as fighting enters its 352nd day.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian troops in frontline near the Vuhledar town in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Friday, February 10, 2023

0310 GMT — Russia fears Ukraine will strike deep into its territory

Moscow does not believe Kiev's pledges that it will not use long-range Western arms to strike deep into Russian territory, state-owned RIA news agency cited a Russian Foreign Ministry official as saying.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this week Kiev would only use weapons that the United States plans to provide to strike Russian forces on Ukrainian territory.

"There can be no trust in such statements because the Ukrainian authorities have time and again demonstrated their untrustworthiness and inability to make agreements," Alexei Polishyuk, a department head at the ministry, told RIA.

Russia considers several occupied Ukrainian regions its own territory after holding referendums there last year

0300 GMT — Russian launches overnight strikes on Kharkiv

Russian forces have launched a series of overnight strikes that have knocked out power supplies in parts of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, local officials said.

There was no word on casualties.

"The occupiers hit critical infrastructure. There were about 10 explosions," Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram. "In some regions, there are power cuts. Emergency services are on site."

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the 4 am [local time] strikes could disrupt power, heating and water supplies.

0053 GMT — Feared Russian offensive begins

Ukrainian officials in the east, scene of the fiercest fighting in the war with Russia, have said an anticipated fresh offensive by Moscow is under way, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said several European leaders were ready to supply aircraft he has sought.

Asked on Ukrainian television if he agreed that the Russian offensive had already begun, Pavlo Krylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said on Thursday: "Yes, definitely."

Around eastern towns like Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Vuhledar that have witnessed some of the bloodiest battles of the war, "the enemy's forces and means are escalating there with daily intensity. They are trying to ... seize these areas and key cities ... to score new successes," he said.

Zelenskyy, who was due to return to Kiev on Friday, said in Brussels that several European Union leaders told him at a summit they were ready to equip Ukraine with aircraft including fighter jets. If confirmed, this would be one of the biggest shifts yet in Western support.

