Russian missile strikes kill at least three people in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson while fighting rages in the eastern Donetsk region as the conflict enters its 341st day.

Even after Moscow withdrew from Kherson in November last year, the key city and regional capital is still subject to frequent shelling. (AFP)

Monday, January 30, 2023

Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson has left at least three people dead, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while a strike on Kharkiv killed one person, according to the regional governor.

"Today, the Russian army has been shelling Kherson atrociously all day," Zelenskyy said in his evening address. "Two women, nurses, were wounded in the hospital. As of now, there are reports of six wounded and three dead."

In eastern Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, the governor of the regional military administration said a Russian strike hit "a four-storey residential building".

"Three victims received minor injuries. Unfortunately, an elderly woman died... The building was partially destroyed," Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Here are other key developments:

1030 GMT - Pro-Kremlin activists in Germany gave money for Russian army gear

A group of pro-Russian activists in Germany have donated funds to a Russian army division fighting in Ukraine, and the money was used to purchase walkie-talkie radios, headphones and telephones, according to an officer in the division and messages from the group's organisers seen by Reuters.

The couple at the centre of the group, Elena Kolbasnikova and Max Schlund, handed the sum of $540 to the officer in person late last year.

Their messages show they knew the money paid for telecommunications equipment – despite European Union sanctions which restrict the supply of such gear to Russia's military.

1001 GMT - Kremlin warns more Western arms for Ukraine will only lead to escalation

The Kremlin has said that further supplies of Western weaponry to Ukraine would only lead to further escalation of the conflict there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said NATO member countries were becoming more involved in the conflict, but that their provision of arms to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict.

Last week, Germany and the United States announced they would supply main battle tanks to Ukraine, for the first time pledging unambiguously offensive weapons to help it resist Russian forces.

1001 GMT - Polish defence minister questions German commitment to helping Ukraine



The Polish defence minister has questioned Berlin's commitment to helping Kiev in fighting Russia, saying he is “not certain if Germany wants Ukraine to win the conflict.”

He told Polish Radio 1 that Germany should provide more battle tanks to Ukraine and that Warsaw would continue applying pressure on Berlin to do so.

“There is a reason for this pressure,” said Błaszczak. “It can be said plainly, if not for Polish pressure exerted on Germans, the decision to donate Leopard tanks to Ukraine would not have been made.”

0927 GMT - Russia warns US: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh

Russia has told the United States that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were US efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.

Both Russia and the United States still have vast arsenals of nuclear weapons which are currently partially limited by the 2011 New START Treaty, which in 2021 was extended until 2026.

What comes after February 4, 2026, however, is unclear, though Washington has indicated it wants to reach a follow-on agreement with Russia.

Asked if Moscow could envisage there being no nuclear arms control treaty after 2026, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA state new agency: "This is quite a possible scenario."

0923 GMT - Iran summons senior Ukraine diplomat over comments on drone strike

Iran has summoned Ukraine's charge d'affaires in Tehran over his country's comments on a drone strike on a military factory in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

In Ukraine, which accuses Iran of supplying hundreds of drones to Russia to attack civilian targets in Ukrainian cities far from the front, a senior aide to Zelenskyy linked the incident directly to the war there.

"Explosive night in Iran," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Sunday. "Did warn you."

0856 GMT - Russia's forces advancing near Ukraine's Vugledar

A Moscow proxy official has said that Russian forces were advancing near Vugledar, a town in in the eastern Donetsk region, which is the epicentre of fighting in Ukraine.

"Our units continue advancing in the direction of Vugledar," said Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed leader of the Donetsk region, according to Russian news agencies.

"Now we can say that units have established positions in the eastern part of Vugledar, and work is also being carried out in the vicinity," he added.

0851 GMT - Kiev calls International Olympic Committee 'promoter of war'

Podolyak has called the International Olympic Committee (IOC) a "promoter of war" after the sports body said it was considering ways for Russian athletes to compete.

"(The) IOC is a promoter of war, murder and destruction. The IOC watches with pleasure Russia destroying Ukraine and then offers Russia a platform to promote genocide and encourages their further killings. Obviously Russian money that buys Olympic hypocrisy doesn't have a smell of Ukrainian blood," Podolyak said on Twitter.

0652 GMT - Gazprom will ship 24.2 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russia's Gazprom has said it will ship 24.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine.

0415 GMT - Russia rules out talks with Ukraine or West



With the United States having decided to supply tanks to Ukraine, it makes no sense for Russia to talk to Kiev or its Western "puppet masters", the RIA news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Ryabkov said no one in the West has come up with any serious initiatives on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

0305 GMT – NATO's chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged South Korea to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after Russia's military campaign.

Stoltenberg is in Seoul, the first stop on a trip that will include Japan and is aimed at strengthening ties with US allies in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.

In meetings with senior South Korean officials, Stoltenberg argued that events in Europe and North America are interconnected with other regions, and that the alliance wants to help manage global threats by increasing partnerships in Asia.

0144 GMT – Zelenskyy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics

Zelenskyy has said that allowing Russia to compete at the 2024 Paris Games was tantamount to showing that "terror is somehow acceptable".

Zelenskyy said he had sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron as part of his campaign to keep Russian athletes out of the Paris Games.

"Attempts by the International Olympic Committee to bring Russian athletes back into the Olympic Games are attempts to tell the whole world that terror is somehow acceptable," he said in his nightly video address.

0123 GMT – Germany won't send fighter jets to Ukraine

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated that Germany will not send fighter jets to Ukraine, as Kiev steps up calls for more advanced weapons from the West to help repel Russian forces.

Scholz only just agreed on Wednesday to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and to allow other European countries to send theirs, after weeks of intense debate and mounting pressure from allies.

"I can only advise against entering into a constant bidding war when it comes to weapons systems," Scholz said in an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

"If, as soon as a decision (on tanks) has been made, the next debate starts in Germany, that doesn't come across as serio

0010 GMT – Ukraine needs more weapons, faster: Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs new weapons and faster deliveries to confront a "very tough" situation of constant attacks by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, Zelenskyy said.

"The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region – there are constant Russian attacks. There are constant attempts to break through our defences," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We have to speed up events, speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine."

0005 GMT - Missile hits apartment building in Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor

A missile has hit an apartment building in Ukraine's city of Kharkiv, and rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

A Reuters news agency's picture from the scene showed a fire ablaze in a residential building.

"An enemy rocket has struck an apartment building in the city centre, in Kyiv district," Synehubov said on Telegram.

"First indications are a C-300 missile. Emergency services are on site. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified."

