Russia vows its offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses in the ongoing fighting – now in its 49th day.
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Zelenskyy proposes swapping pro-Russian politician for prisoners
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed swapping senior pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk for male and female prisoners being held by Moscow's forces.
In an early-morning address, he said it was "important for our security forces and military forces to consider such a possibility."
Ukraine's security services on Tuesday said they had arrested Medvedchuk, who is President Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally in Ukraine.
