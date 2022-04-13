Fast News

Russia vows its offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses in the ongoing fighting – now in its 49th day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country will achieve its military objectives in Ukraine, despite the withdrawal of Moscow's troops from the Kiev region after large-scale devastation. (AFP)

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

'Too dangerous' for humanitarian corridors Wednesday: Kiev

Ukraine has said it will not open humanitarian corridors allowing for the evacuation of civilians on Wednesday, accusing Russian forces of violating agreements to allow people to flee.

"The situation along the routes is too dangerous and we are forced to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors today (Wednesday)," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on social media. Vereshchuk said work was underway to resume work along humanitarian routes "as soon as possible."

She said Russian forces were blocking buses used in evacuations around Zaporizhzhia in the south, and Moscow's army was violating an agreement to halt shooting while people escape in the eastern Luhansk region.

The occupiers not only disregard the norms of international humanitarian law, but also cannot properly control their people on the ground Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk

Governor: Civilian killed in Russian shelling of Luhansk region

One civilian has been killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai has said.

He said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that three trains would be offered on Wednesday to residents who wanted to leave the region, which he said was under constant shelling and may face a new large offensive by Russian forces.

Ukraine's state railway company said in a separate statement that a train station in central Ukraine had been shelled overnight.

Russia: US spreading lies on possible chemical attack

Russia has said claims by the United States and Ukraine that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine were disinformation because Moscow destroyed its last chemical stockpiles in 2017.

Russia's embassy in Washington said Ukrainian radicals were preparing to stage provocations with the use of chemical weapons and that the State Department was spreading disinformation.

"We call on Washington to stop spreading disinformation," the embassy said in a statement.

Presidents of Poland, Baltic states to visit Kiev

Polish President Andrzej Duda and the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are on their way to Kiev to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an adviser to the Polish leader has said.

"Our countries are showing support to Ukraine and President Zelenskyy in this way," Jakub Kumoch, the adviser, posted on Twitter.

UK: Russia attempting to centralise command

Russia's appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the Ukraine conflict represents the country's attempt to centralise command and control, British military intelligence has said.

Russia's inability to cohere and coordinate military activity has hampered its operations in Ukraine to date, UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Army General Dvornikov's appointment shows how Ukrainian resistance and Russia's ineffective planning are forcing it to reassess its operations, according to the intelligence update.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/72z5bPsjSC



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/I3B0nmROkx — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 13, 2022

US to announce $750M more in weapons for Ukraine: officials

The Biden administration is preparing yet another, more diverse, package of military support possibly totalling $750 million to be announced in coming days, a senior US defence official has said.

The additional aid is a sign that the administration intends to continue expanding its support for Ukraine to defend itself against Russian offensive.

Delivery is due to be completed this week of $800 million in military assistance approved by President Joe Biden just one month ago.

Ukraine: Over 720 killed in Bucha and other Kiev suburbs

More than 720 people have been killed in Bucha and other Kiev suburbs that were occupied by Russian troops and more than 200 are considered missing, the Interior Ministry has said.

In Bucha alone, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said 403 bodies had been found and the toll could rise as minesweepers comb the area.

Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said it was also looking into events in the Brovary district, which lies to the northeast.

Authorities said the bodies of six civilians were found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove and Russian forces are believed to be responsible.

US, allies' goal is to make Russia 'less able to project power in the future'

The United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia's money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its "war machine" for the fight in Ukraine, a top Treasury Department official has said.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, one of the main US coordinators on the Russian sanctions strategy, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia "less able to project power in the future."

On the same day that inflation notched its steepest increase in decades, Adeyemo said reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic is key to bringing down soaring prices that he related to the ongoing land offensive in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.

Zelenskyy proposes swapping pro-Russian politician for prisoners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed swapping senior pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk for male and female prisoners being held by Moscow's forces.

In an early-morning address, he said it was "important for our security forces and military forces to consider such a possibility."

Ukraine's security services on Tuesday said they had arrested Medvedchuk, who is President Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally in Ukraine.

Biden: Russian assault a 'genocide,' trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine

President Joe Biden has said Russia's offensive in Ukraine amounted to "genocide," accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to "wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

"Yes, I called it genocide," he told reporters in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington. "It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

At an earlier event in Menlo, Iowa, addressing spiking energy prices resulting from the offensive, Biden had implied that he thought Putin was carrying out "genocide" against Ukraine but offered no details.

For live updates from Tuesday (April 12), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies