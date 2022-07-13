Fast News

Russian and Ukrainian officials are to hold talks in Istanbul over stalled grain deliveries that have pushed global food prices skywards, while Kiev says it has destroyed a Russian arms depot as fighting rages on its 140th day.

Russia's defence ministry says its forces destroyed the Ukrainian jets in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Russia says shot down four Ukrainian jets

Russia's defence ministry has said that Russian forces shot down four Ukrainian military jets in Ukraine.

Russian forces destroyed an Su-25 and Su-24 - both Soviet-era jets used by the Ukrainian air force - over the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine along with another Su-25 and a Mig-29, another Soviet-designed fighter aircraft, in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine, the defence ministry said in a daily briefing.

The report was not independently verified.

Ukraine sees grain exports deal with Russia in reach

Ukraine is "two steps away" from hammering out a deal with Russia on exporting Ukrainian grain to the international markets, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has told Spanish newspaper El Pais before multilateral talks on the issue in Istanbul.

Türkiye has been working with the United Nations to broker a deal after Russia's February 24 offensive in Ukraine fueled a surge in prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilisers and leading to a global food crisis.

"We are ready to export grain to the international market...We are two steps away from a deal with Russia," Kuleba said, according to the El Pais report.

Russia would consider gas transit via Ukraine beyond 2024

Russia will consider continuing to send gas to Europe via Ukraine beyond its current deal which ends in 2024, as long as European countries still want Russian gas and Ukraine's national transit system works, the RIA Novosti news agency has cited the foreign ministry as saying.

Despite the conflict in Ukraine, Russia has continued to ship large quantities of gas across Ukraine into Europe - Moscow's key global customer for its multi-billion dollar gas exports.

Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south



The Ukrainian military has reported destroying a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media, while rescuers said the death toll from a weekend Russian strike in the country's east grew to 45.

An overnight rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, the Ukrainian military's southern command said. Nova Kakhovka is about 55 kilometres east of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces.

The precision of the strike suggested Ukrainian forces used US-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems or HIMARS.

Russia's Tass news agency offered a different account of the blast in Nova Kakhovka, saying that a mineral fertilizer storage facility exploded and that a market, hospital and houses were damaged.

Ukraine, Russia to hold grain talks as conflict sends food prices soaring

Russian and Ukrainian officials are preparing to hold talks in Türkiye's Istanbul city over stalled grain deliveries that have pushed global food prices skywards.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest exporters of wheat and other grain, but shipments have been blocked by both Russian warships and mines that Kiev has laid across the Black Sea.

Türkiye, which has spearheaded efforts to resume the essential grain trade, will host the talks, which will also be attended by a UN delegation.

